U.S. Health Writers Show Gains in Best’s Rankings

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The February issue of Best's Review includes Best's Rankings of the world's largest insurers. Two major Chinese insurers saw big gains in this year's edition, ranked by 2020 nonbanking assets, while U.S. health insurers dominated AM Best's top list when ranked by 2020 net premiums. Read more in “World’s Largest Insurers — 2022 Edition: China Insurers, U.S. Health Writers Show Gains in AM Best’s Ranking.”

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging insurance issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Full access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.

