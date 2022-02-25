Tokens.com & Decentraland Announce Brands Participating in Metaverse Fashion Week

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tokens.com Corp. (NEO Exchange Canada: COIN) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M) (OTCQB US: SMURF) (“Tokens.com” or “the Company”), a publicly-traded company that invests in Web3 crypto assets and businesses linked to the Metaverse and NFTs, is pleased to share that Cavalli, Dolce & Gabbana, Elie Saab, Etro, Jacob & Co., and Tommy Hilfiger, amongst others, have joined the official lineup for the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week.

The event will be held on property owned by Tokens.com’s subsidiary, Metaverse Group and leased to Decentraland as the host. The event will take place from March 24th to March 27th. Brands are scheduled to host immersive virtual fashion shows featuring avatar models, runways, pop-up shops, and afterparties. Similar to physical global Fashion Weeks, this event will host a range of events, presentations and installations in addition to runway shows.

“Fashion is a key driver of interest in the Metaverse and we are pleased to have such a high caliber of brands participating in the first-ever Metaverse Fashion Week. The event provides brands the opportunity to showcase NFTs and virtual products while expanding their consumer reach to a new demographic,” commented Andrew Kiguel, Tokens.com CEO and Metaverse Group Executive Chairman.

Metaverse Fashion Week will be free to attend and does not require specialized VR hardware. Additional information about Metaverse Fashion Week can be found on Vogue Business.

As a publicly-traded company, Tokens.com offers its shareholders exposure to the fastest and most exciting areas of Web3, including Metaverse real estate ownership.

About Metaverse Group

The Metaverse Group is a vertically integrated NFT based Metaverse real estate company. The group, with its global headquarters in Decentraland’s CryptoValley, also owns an eight-figure real estate portfolio across many leading virtual worlds. The company intends to continue to purchase, develop and rent out its portfolio of real estate assets. Tokens.com, a publicly-traded landowners company, is the majority owner of Metaverse Group.

For further information please visit https://metaversegroup.com.

Brands or virtual landowners interested in partnering with Metaverse Group should contact Info@metaversegroup.com.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is the first fully decentralized virtual world. Powered by DAO, which owns the most important smart contracts and assets of Decentraland. Decentraland is software running on Ethereum that seeks to incentivize a global network of users to operate a shared virtual world. Decentraland users can buy and sell digital real estate, while exploring, interacting and playing games within this virtual world.

For further information please visit https://decentraland.org

About Tokens.com

Tokens.com Corp is a publicly-traded Web3 company that owns an inventory of metaverse, P2E, DeFi and NFT based digital assets. Tokens.com is the majority owner of Metaverse Group, one of the world’s first virtual real estate companies. Hulk Labs, a wholly-owned Tokens.com subsidiary, focuses on investing in Play-to-Earn revenue generating gaming tokens and NFTs. Additionally, Tokens.com owns and stakes crypto assets to earn additional tokens. Through its growing digital assets and NFTs, Tokens.com provides public market investors with a simple and secure way to gain exposure to Web3.

Visit Tokens.com to learn more.

