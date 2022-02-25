AM Best to Moderate Life & Annuity Regulatory Panel at ACLI ReFocus

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best Managing Director Ken Frino will moderate a life and annuity-focused panel discussion next month at ReFocus, an insurance industry conference event being co-hosted by the American Council of Life Insurers and the Society of Actuaries (ACLI) in Las Vegas, NV.

Frino will coordinate a panel discussion, titled, “Why Insurers Are Divesting Blocks of Life and Annuity Business: The Regulator Perspective.” Participants will include Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen; Gerald Gakundi, director, insurance supervision, Bermuda Monetary Authority; and Romain Paserot, deputy director, International Association of Insurance Supervisors. The panel discussion is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. (PST) on Tuesday, March 8.

Frino is the managing director of the life/health division at AM Best, where he oversees the credit rating agency’s North America life, annuity and health ratings.

ReFocus is being held from March 6-9 at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas; for more information, please visit the event website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

