United States Congresswoman Jackie Walorski Tours Doral LLC’s Mammoth Solar project and Meets with Stakeholders

KNOX, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doral Renewables LLC (dba Doral LLC), developer of one of the country’s largest solar farms, Mammoth Solar, hosted Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (IN-2) for a tour of the project’s land and a meeting with landowners, partners, and other stakeholders. Congresswoman Walorski represents Indiana’s 2nd district, including Starke and Pulaski counties.

“The farmers and stakeholders really appreciated Congresswoman Walorski’s interest in what is one of the fastest-growing industry clusters. Indiana is extremely well-positioned for success in the renewable energy industry. Farming the sun is the newest crop and farmers all over the region are enabling the transition. We expect that tens of millions of new tax and economic revenues will benefit constituents for the next 30 years.” – said Nick Cohen, President & CEO Doral LLC

“Hardworking Hoosiers feed, fuel, and power our nation. Thanks to our highly skilled workforce and vast natural resources, our region is well-equipped to lead in energy innovation,” said Congresswoman Walorski. “I appreciate Doral LLC’s investment to create family-sustaining jobs here in our community and I look forward to our continued partnership.”

About Doral

Doral LLC was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Doral Group and Clean Air Generation. Doral LLC currently has approximately 6 gigawatts of projects under development and over 40,000 acres of land control in the U.S. The management team of Doral LLC includes experienced multidisciplinary individuals who worked together for many years in the renewables industry in the US.

Doral Group is a publicly-traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel (DORL) and is a global renewable energy leader, holding hundreds of long-term revenue-generating renewable energy assets. Doral Group is active, inter alia, in Israel, Europe, and the United States. Doral Group is also emerging as a worldwide leader in the field of solar + storage solutions, following its win of Israel’s biggest solar + storage tenders to build approximately 750MW(dc) + 1,400MWh of storage facilities in Israel.