Corent Technology announces new partnership with leading UK cloud service provider, New Scaler

LONDON & ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Scaler and Corent Technology Inc. today announced their new partnership that will help organisations achieve best-practice in cloud adoption and management through Corent’s SurPaaS® automated cloud platform.

New Scaler is a leading provider of specialist cloud services and expertise in the UK, with accreditations across both Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS platforms. New Scaler has chosen to partner with Corent Technology to help their clients realize the full benefits of cloud computing.

SurPaaS® is a multi-cloud, independent and agnostic platform supporting the full cloud journey for service providers and their customers. SurPaaS® offers the greatest flexibility, choice and ‘freedom of movement’ in achieving digital transformation success. It helps New Scaler deliver best in class cloud architectures through the migration phase and beyond. The flexibility of SurPaaS® lets customers choose when and how to modernize their IT estate, providing options both ‘before the cloud’ and ‘on the cloud.’

Amit Gokhru, CEO at New Scaler, said, “We have many years of experience helping customers from all sectors capitalise fully on the benefits offered by major cloud vendors. We are delighted to be working with Corent Technology as their vision and capability matches our own passion for success with cloud adoption and ongoing management.”

Jeremy Neal, UK Manager for Corent Technology, said, “It’s exciting to be working with the team at New Scaler. Together we offer a winning combination of proven product and service solutions that deliver cloud success for the UK market.”

About Corent Technology

Corent Technology, Inc. is a leading innovator in the cloud migration and SaaS-enablement technology space. Corent’s SurPaaS® Platform is used by key enterprises, system Integrators and cloud providers to enable rapid discovery, analysis, planning, optimisation, and migration to the cloud; and optionally, automated transformation of software applications to efficient, scalable SaaS. Corent is managed by a team of industry veterans from Microsoft, IBM, HP, EMC, Oracle, and VMware among others. For more information about Corent, please visit www.corenttech.com and to contact Corent please drop a note to info@corenttech.com.

About New Scaler

New Scaler Ltd. has a wealth of knowledge and practical experience in assisting clients with the adoption and migration to the Cloud. Services we provide are: Offerings in Migration, App Development, Cyber Security, Identity and Access Management, Design and deployment of Landing zone and Digital Transformation.

For more information please visit www.newscaler.com or contact info@newscaler.com.