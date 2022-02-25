JAG Insurance Group Opens Account with TradeStation Crypto as Part of Corporate Treasury Solution

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAG Insurance Group (JAG) – a full-service South Florida-based commercial insurance agency with offices in Coral Gables and Delray Beach, and Charlotte, N.C. – announced today that it has opened a corporate treasury account with TradeStation Crypto, Inc., a subsidiary of TradeStation Group, Inc., and expanded the firm’s employee benefit offerings by matching employee crypto investments.

As digital pioneers with a deep understanding of the current market, JAG’s decision to open a corporate account with TradeStation Crypto reinforces the firm’s forward-thinking approach. Focused on creating a culture of innovation within the insurance industry, selecting a cryptocurrency platform with TradeStation Crypto allows the firm to diversify its investment portfolio.

“Dedicated to enriching the experience of our employees, our firm is constantly expanding our benefits to align with the current global environment,” said Luis R. Gazitua, JAG Insurance Group principal. “With Cryptocurrency rising in prominence, TradeStation Crypto’s brokerage offering and educational content helps us to better understand the market and provide our staff with ongoing access to education. We’re excited at the possibilities this provides for our company and staff.”

Adapting to new demands by proactively staying ahead of emerging trends, JAG has implemented new technology to create a bridge between digital currencies and traditional payment options, officially issuing an insurance policy using cryptocurrency. Committed to pushing the envelope and offering their staff a robust and competitive benefit program, JAG recognizes the growing importance of cryptocurrency, providing employees with insight on how to invest. More than half of JAG’s staff has enrolled in the firm’s bonus matching program using TradeStation Crypto’s platform.

“We’re excited to see more South Florida-based companies entering the cryptocurrency space,” said James Putra, Vice President of Product Strategy at TradeStation Crypto. “There continues to be an increase in crypto investing at the corporate level, and we’re proud to provide companies with the tools needed to invest in cryptocurrency assets. We expect, as more companies uncover the benefits of cryptocurrency, the trend will continue to grow.”

About JAG

JAG Insurance Group is a South Florida-based full-service insurance agency, specializing in commercial real estate, hospitality, non-profit, manufacturing, transportation, long-term care, life insurance, disability, and sports & entertainment. Co-founded by Douglas Jones, Fernando Alvarez and Luis Gazitua, the firm has offices in Coral Gables, Delray Beach, and Charlotte, N.C. The firm serves a diverse business community and individual needs, delivering innovative comprehensive and complete insurance solutions for a multitude of sectors. The company integrates an entrepreneurial approach to provide clients the expertise and support of a large insurance conglomerate, but with the personalized attention of a boutique business. JAG’s attention to detail and atypical approach to the traditional insurance environment fosters a successful experience that aligns with clients’ goals. For more information, visit www.jaginsgroup.com.