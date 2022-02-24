Priority Health Awarded Michigan Health Endowment Fund Grant, Partnering With Real Time Medical Systems and Probari to Support Advance Care Planning Efforts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Priority Health, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has received a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. The grant will be used to support advance care planning by focusing on older adults in skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). Priority Health is partnering with Real Time Medical Systems and Probari on this initiative to create a sustainable model around the critical practice of advance care planning.

For many older adults who are nearing the end of their lives, SNFs are often required to ensure their needs are met. These types of care settings also provide an opportunity to understand, document and honor patient and family preferences for treatment. It is Priority Health’s over-arching goal to influence the SNF care model so advance care planning becomes a pillar of care.

Starting in February, Priority Health will be working with Real Time Medical Systems and Probari to engage up to 15 SNFs from around the state. Participating SNFs will be provided with software that identifies patients with the highest mortality risk, combined with expert training and support in facilitating care conversations.

“Anyone who has been through the end-of-life care stage for a loved one knows the importance of having a solid care model in place. Partnering with Real Time Medical Systems and Probari on establishing reliable SNF care models is something that is needed in the health care industry,” said Dr. James Forshee, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Priority Health. “We would like to extend our thanks to the Michigan Health Endowment Fund for the grant funding which will help shift the SNF care model so that advance care planning is moved toward the forefront of care.”

The grant timeline runs through June 30, 2023; the project will run for a year within that timeframe. For more information, visit priorityhealth.com.

About Priority Health:

With over 30 years in business, Priority Health is the second largest health plan in Michigan, offering an extensive portfolio of health benefits options for employer groups and individuals, including Medicare and Medicaid plans. Serving more than one million members each year and offering a broad network of primary care physicians in Michigan, Priority Health continues to be recognized as a leader for quality, customer service, transparency and product innovation. Learn more about affordable, quality health coverage options from Priority Health.

About Real Time Medical Systems:

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves clinical performance by reducing avoidable hospital admissions/readmissions, managing reimbursements, improving care coordination, and detecting early onsets of infectious disease. To learn more, visit Real Time Medical Systems.

About Probari:

Probari implements software enabled clinical supportive services to improve care in place and reduce hospital transfers of nursing home patients. Founded with insights from a Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Demonstration project, the Probari team integrates with existing systems to extend clinical talent in the nursing home setting. To learn more, please visit probarisystems.com.