Graco Launches First Cordless High-Performance Airless Finishing Sprayer

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, introduces the new FinishPro GX™ 19 Cordless – the first and only high-performance airless finishing sprayer on the market today delivering unmatched power and portability to painting professionals.

Power and portability are challenges every painting professional encounters each day they go to work, hindering their profitability. The FinishPro GX 19 Cordless combines multiple patented technologies to deliver maximum power and ultimate portability on every job. The contractor proven RAC X™ Fine Finish Low Pressure SwitchTip™ provides the Perfect Airless Finish™ at lower pressures and is delivered with Graco’s Contractor PC Compact™ – the smallest, lightest weight airless spray gun on the market. Contractors now have the flexibility to spray in the tightest of areas with ease.

High-capacity DeWalt® FlexVolt® batteries allow contractors the ability to spray anywhere and deliver up to 6 gallons of spraying power with the compact, high-efficiency brushless DC motor. This sprayer includes two batteries for consistent, all-day spraying performance while charging in under 60 minutes.

“The FinishPro GX 19 Cordless Airless Finishing Sprayer allows contractors the ability to complete jobs faster and easier, while delivering a high-end finish their customers demand. With no power cords attached, contractors can now start working faster and maximize profit,” said Tyler Sterner, Global Product Marketing Manager at Graco.

To learn more about the FinishPro GX 19 Cordless sprayer, visit www.graco.com/FinishProGX19Cordless.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.