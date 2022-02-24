The Knot Registry Store Becomes First Digital Wedding Registry to Offer Professional Sports Ticketing Across Major Sports

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Knot—a leading digital wedding planning destination and all-in-one registry platform —today announced that The Knot Registry Store will now include 120+ sports event tickets, creating the first digital wedding registry offering of sports ticketing across all major sports categories from the NFL to MLB to the WNBA. Currently offering experiences in more regions across the U.S. than any other majority registry provider1, The Knot Registry Store expands its selection to include an additional 450+ international experiences across 30 regions including the Caribbean and Central and South America. The new additions to The Knot Registry Store provide engaged couples and their guests with even more variety in gifting options.

“With decades of experience as a trusted and comprehensive all-in-one wedding registry choice, The Knot Registry Store’s newest offerings help couples kickstart their lives together with unforgettable experiences,” said Lauren Kay, Executive Editor of The Knot. “Shared memories and experiences are fundamental in establishing balanced relationship health and wellness. Our registry expansion offers plenty of options for couples to create memories that will last a lifetime. From sitting courtside at tournament finals to exploring Inca ruins in Peru, couple’s registry options are endless on The Knot.”

Not one couple shares the same love story and the same goes for shared experiences. The addition of sports ticketing and international experiences—supplied by The Knot partner Spur Experiences— is yet another way The Knot is constantly expanding its selection of registry offerings to provide couples with gifts they desire for newlywed life. As sports events and international travel resume, couples can now easily add these options to their digital registry.

For those who enjoy sporting events, there is a wide selection of categories to add to their registry. Across the U.S., tickets to professional sports league games include NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and WNBA - with more from the X Games, U.S. Open, Women’s Figure Skating and Women’s Gymnastics to come. For those looking for a different form of adventure, the launch of 450+ international experiences encapsulates everything a couple can dream of for a post-nuptial celebration; ranging from sunset sails in Trinidad and Tobago to zip-lining in Puerto Rico and cooking classes in Cancun.

Like all things in The Knot Registry Store, these additional experiential options will automatically sync to a couple’s wedding website, creating a seamless, integrated registry. Experiences, along with other items from The Knot Registry like cash and charity funds or other partner store registries, make it easy for guests to shop and purchase gifts personally curated by the couple. Experiences are available in a wide range of dollar values, providing guest gifting options for every budget level.

For more information on sports ticketing or international experiences through The Knot Registry Store or to create your registry with The Knot, visit theknot.com/registry.

