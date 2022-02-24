Best’s Insurance Law Podcast: Background Investigations Key to Improving Recorded Statements

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best and Best’s Insurance Professional Resources have released the latest installment of the Best's Insurance Law Podcast series, which examines timely insurance issues from a legal perspective.

This episode discusses the importance of conducting a thorough background check prior to obtaining a recorded statement.

The podcast features James Barbieri, president of independent adjusting and investigation company, Claims Advantage. Mr. Barbieri is a certified insurance fraud investigator (CIFI) and adjuster, and has been conducting insurance fraud investigations for over 30 years.

Claims Advantage is a qualified member of Best's Insurance Professional Resources, an insurance industry resource that has featured qualified legal counsel, independent insurance adjusting services and expert service providers since 1929.

