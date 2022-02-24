Retail Innovation Conference & Expo Announces Strategic Partnership with PAVE

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Retail Innovation Conference & Expo (#RICE22) is partnering with PAVE, The Planning and Visual Education Partnership, to drive education, mentorship and sponsorship within its growing store design and visual merchandising community. Over its 30-year history, PAVE has been dedicated to connecting the next generation of design leaders to the retail industry. Now, as one of the event’s primary education and mentorship partners, the foundation will help the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo bolster its community, expand its networking experiences and fine-tune agenda programming for the Design:Retail Conference.

The Design:Retail Conference will be a targeted expo and learning experience for brand, design and visual merchandising professionals as part of the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo, which will take place May 10-12 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago. PAVE will have a prominent presence on the expo floor and will bring student members to enjoy the event. PAVE will also collaborate with the Design:Retail team on a panel session dedicated to the future of store design, and the new roles and skills required for future success.

The event will provide PAVE with a unique opportunity to raise awareness and build direct relationships between its students and a more expansive network of executives. Through an AI-powered app experience and dedicated networking time, students can connect directly with executive attendees from some of the world’s biggest brands, and uncover new opportunities for networking, mentorship, learning and development.

“We know that a lot of new career opportunities are generated through relationships and direct connections, and we believe that is more important than ever as retailers strive to innovate and bring new ideas to life,” said Adam O’Brien, Retail Innovation Conference & Expo Show Director. “Our media brand, Design:Retail, has been a long-time partner and advocate for PAVE, and we believe bringing them into our event experience will help create new opportunities for students to establish themselves in the retail industry — and for brands and retailers to engage with incredible talent that will help them bring their business to the next level.”

Given PAVE’s direct line to the retail management, store planner, architect and designer community, the organization will work closely with the Design:Retail Conference team to generate buzz and attendance for the event. PAVE leaders will also help onboard new executive speakers to support the event’s expansive agenda of sessions and discussions.

To help support PAVE’s mission, the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo will be donating a portion of all Design:Retail exhibitor booth sales from now until May 1st. Executives attending the event who want to support the PAVE mission will also be invited to donate to the 501(c)(3) educational foundation and visit the PAVE booth to learn more about how they can participate.

"PAVE has had remarkable success in the past furthering its mission to connect students, educators and professionals through our partnership with the Retail Innovation Conference & Expo team,” said Dash Nagel, Executive Director, PAVE. “We look forward to being in-person again, celebrating thirty years of PAVE and connecting this year's attendees and exhibitors to the students that will soon become the future of our industry."

About Retail TouchPoints: Retail TouchPoints and Design:Retail give all members of the retail world access to a vibrant community that combines insights, inspiration and opportunities to interact with their peers. We sit at the intersection of the art and science of retail strategy, providing granular data, high-value commentary, and aspirational success stories to help readers optimize customer experiences across all channels. Touching all facets of the retail ecosystem, including store experience and design, workforce management, digital marketing and engagement, and omnichannel optimization, our editorial content, multi-media resources and events take timely news and trends and transform them into tactical takeaways that meet the unique needs and priorities of our executive readers.

About Emerald: Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results.

About PAVE: Founded in 1992, The Planning and Visual Education Partnership (PAVE) is a vital and effective organization that enables young talent to build successful careers in all aspects of the retail industry. Our vision is to cultivate relationships with students and educators through financial assistance, top industry thinking, inspiration and mentorship.