Trifecta Becomes the Official Meal Delivery Partner of CrossFit®

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trifecta, the leading organic food delivery service in the United States, today announced a global partnership with CrossFit® in which it has been named The Official Meal Delivery Partner of CrossFit and The Official Meal Delivery Partner of the NOBULL CrossFit Games®. In addition, Trifecta will be an official sponsor of the NOBULL CrossFit Games Semifinals and will be promoted during CrossFit’s Open, Semifinals, and Finals coverage.

As part of the expanded relationship, Trifecta will be featured across CrossFit’s live events and to its millions of followers across social, publishing, and broadcast platforms, as well as directly to its 6,000 affiliated gyms in the United States through integration opportunities like the CrossFit Affiliate Partner Network (APN). CrossFit will also produce special digital content featuring Trifecta and its meal programs, and the two companies intend to develop and launch co-branded, macro-balanced meals to serve the CrossFit community and athletes.

“CrossFit continues to be a perfect partner for us as we both strive to support elite athletes and help millions of people improve their health, happiness, and performance,” said Greg Connolly, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Trifecta. “We are excited to work together again and thrilled to be part of this community as it moves forward.”

First held in 2007 in Aromas, California, the CrossFit Games has expanded into a worldwide athletic event with hundreds of thousands of athletes competing in gyms around the world each year. Top finishers in the CrossFit Open advance through quarterfinals and semifinals rounds to try to reach the NOBULL CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin, where they compete for the titles of “Fittest Man and Woman on Earth.”

“The CrossFit community knows the importance of nutrition as the foundation for the development of every athlete,” said Justin Bergh, CrossFit GM of Sport. “Trifecta offers a range of meal plan options that support the varied nutritional goals of CrossFit athletes at all levels, and we are delighted to expand our partnership to share those options across the CrossFit community.”

Trifecta currently has partnerships with several prolific athletes in the CrossFit® community including Sara Sigmundsdóttir, Rich Froning, Jacob Heppner, Team Mayhem, among several others. Since 2016, Trifecta has created strategic partnerships with premier sports leagues, brands, and entities, including F45 Training, the UFC, PGA Tour, American Heart Association, Spartan Races, Team USA Weightlifting, The CrossFit Games, and Mr. Olympia. These partnerships have helped build a community that positioned Trifecta as the top organic meal delivery service for amateur and professional athletes.

About Trifecta

Trifecta is the nation's largest organic meal delivery service founded with a bold mission—to get America back into shape. Trifecta eliminates shopping, cooking, and cleaning by delivering fully cooked meals, weekly direct to customers' doors in all 50 states. Trifecta's food is some of the highest quality in the industry, using organic, gluten and dairy-free ingredients that are never frozen and sustainably caught/grass-fed. Trifecta offers meals in six categories to meet everyone's needs, including Keto, Paleo, Vegan, Vegetarian, Clean Eating, Classic Meal, and an A La Carte section. In addition, the "Trifecta" mobile app is the first all-in-one solution for people to track their food and performance utilizing Trifecta's food database of 6+ million food items.

About CrossFit®

CrossFit® is the world's leading platform for health, happiness, and performance™. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's best-known fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 13,000 affiliated gyms across 150+ countries. CrossFit, LLC also orchestrates the CrossFit Games season, beginning with the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide, and culminating in the CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth®. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.