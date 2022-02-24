Bounteous Announces Customer Data Platform Offering with Acquia

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bounteous, the digital innovation partner of the world's most ambitious brands, announced it’s collaborating with digital experience company Acquia to launch Customer Data Platform (CDP) QuickStart Packages.

In order to help create effective customer engagements at all stages of the journey, Bounteous has rolled out a solution based on Acquia CDP that unifies customer profiles to deliver more personalized messaging and provide a unique cross-channel experience for customers. This solution empowers marketing organizations to deliver more relevant customer experiences by leveraging customer data and machine learning from the very start.

“Creating a strong customer experience is critical for strengthening an organization’s bottom line. And this requires a customer-centric, data-driven approach,” said Lynne Capozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Acquia. “Together, we work with Bounteous to drive ROI for customers by leveraging key data to help them deliver seamlessly connected experiences.”

Acquia Customer Data Platform helps unlock customer data to generate rich insights that drive engagement. With Acquia CDP, Bounteous integrates data across systems and channels to create unified, enriched customer profiles. From there, the teams can orchestrate personalized messages and offers in real-time, delivering better customer experiences and helping to calculate the right level of investment to maximize return.

“We are eager to co-innovate with many of our clients as we launch this offering,” said Jonathan Weber, VP of Data Strategy and Activation at Bounteous. “This will enable us to help brands increase their revenue and profitability as well as drive customer lifetime value, return visits, loyalty, time to convert, and so much more.”

About Bounteous

Founded in 2003 in Chicago, Bounteous is a leading digital experience consultancy that co-innovates with the world's most ambitious brands to create transformative digital experiences. With services in Strategy, Experience Design, Technology, Analytics, and Marketing, Bounteous elevates brand experiences and drives superior client outcomes. For more information, please visit www.bounteous.com. For more information about co-innovation, download the Co-Innovation Manifesto at co-innovation.com.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world’s most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.