AWS and Code-X Announce Partnership to Bring Increased Security Capabilities to the AWS Cloud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Code-X, Inc. and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced a partnership to bring Code-X software capabilities to the full AWS realm, including AWS National Security solutions.

With Code-X’s acceptance into the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a focused AWS co-sell program, the company’s propriety five-dimensional security solution will be added to AWS’s systems and communications ecosystem to deliver an unmatched capability across the industry. The partnership will drive customer value through a simplified set of features that increase security by reducing vulnerabilities and applying advanced protection from the moment of data creation throughout its entire lifecycle.

“I could not be more excited or proud of the solution that AWS and Code-X bring together,” said Darren LaCroix, CEO and founder, Code-X. “It is time organizations can once again trust their systems and focus on business at hand. The focused co-selling support we receive through the AWS ISV Accelerate Program allows us to extend our sales reach dramatically and efficiently. By utilizing AWS sales teams, we’re not only casting a wider net but also targeting an ideal audience of customers that are already utilizing AWS solutions and services across all verticals.”

“The edge is a critical place to be able to support our warfighters and national security customers, especially at the point of data creation. Being able to extend the cloud, and cloud capabilities, securely out to the edge and operate is a critical capability for our customers,” added Drew Morgan of AWS.

The partnership launches this week as the teams support CJ Moses Racing powered by AWS at the St. Pete Grand Prix on February 25-27. A Code-X logo will be featured on the car this year to show AWS’s support of this partnership.

Code-X is the data security company that simplifies how organizations protect the world’s most sensitive information and systems. Powered by a proprietary lattice-based technology, Code-X delivers the industry’s first system and device-friendly platform that applies impermeable security from the moment of data creation throughout its entire lifecycle.

To learn more about Code-X, visit www.teamcode-x.com. Discover more edge-specific capabilities, services, and features at AWS by visiting https://aws.amazon.com/government-education/defense/.