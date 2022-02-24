Penji Releases Mobile-First Platform for Campus-Wide Student Support

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Penji, the mobile-first peer tutoring platform supporting 55 colleges and more than 100,000 students, today announced the release of Penji Student Support. The new platform facilitates campus-wide support by connecting students to advisors, mentors, tutors, coaches and counselors through a single interface, while also delivering actionable insights to administrators.

Unlike most university scheduling platforms on the market that use legacy technology, Penji Student Support features a simple, modern mobile-first interface. Penji is designed to connect students to tutors and advisors who can help them master material, gain emotional support, navigate the challenges of college and achieve success. Penji represents a “one-stop-shop” for students to engage with services, handling all logistics, such as profiles, scheduling, data tracking, and feedback collection across appointment, drop-in and group modes. For admins, the platform offers an integrated student history view, shared notes, and referrals between different service centers.

The Penji admin dashboard delivers actionable insights on student behavior by collecting and consolidating raw, campus-wide data from a diverse group of centers into a single data set with a streamlined school or district-level views. A unified, chronological view of student interactions with different support centers provides an easy way to deeply understand an individual student. Zooming out, aggregated datasets including student GPAs allow program admins to correlate support usage with impact.

“ Working with Penji Student Support has allowed us to streamline the operations of nine different support centers,” said Kelli Listenbee, director of learning support services at Arkansas State. “ While this has been great for students, the uniform format data has also made it easy for us to analyze impact on persistence for each program.”

Administrators can customize “communities” to meet the needs of tutoring, advising, coaching, supplemental instruction, financial aid, mentoring, career counseling and more. Although each community has its own admin management, configuration and data, students can easily swap between them to schedule appointments or otherwise engage with those services. Campus-wide search capabilities make it easy for students to find support options across communities when an option isn’t available in their chosen community.

“ Penji has allowed us to streamline our Peer Education services while being very easy for students to access,” said Sarah Cramer of the University of Georgia’s 95-tutor program. “ The platform is very easy to navigate and the admin tools are remarkable. The data Penji provides allows us to make quick adjustments and adapt based on students’ needs in real time. We exceeded all-time high appointment counts by over 100% during COVID in our first year with Penji.”

“ At a time when universities are seeking new ways to engage students, create more value and improve their learning experiences, we’re excited to expand into campus-wide support with our popular mobile-first technology,” said Ben Holmquist, co-founder and CEO of Penji. “ Penji Student Support gives administrators a clear picture of student usage across campus centers with actionable insight to improve student service and analyze investment in programs.”

Penji Student Support is available now. To learn more and for campus pricing, visit Penji at www.penjiapp.com.

About Penji

Founded in 2016 to make it easy to facilitate peer learning on college campuses, Penji provides a best-in-class mobile app designed to improve the delivery and management of campus-wide student services. The company serves 30,000 college students each month across 55 institutions including Rutgers, Mississippi State University, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Georgia, University of Wyoming, Vanderbilt University and the University of Texas at El Paso to support evolving student support requirements.