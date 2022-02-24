Groupon and Chicago State University Reimagine Student Success Through New Private-public Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicago-based Groupon, the go-to destination for local experiences, and Chicago State University (CSU), Illinois’ only four-year U.S Department of Education designated Predominantly Black Institution, announced a partnership establishing the Groupon Student Success Initiative. The goal of the initiative is to set students up for post graduation success by supporting them throughout every step of their educational journey.

Beginning in the 2022-23 school year, Groupon will endow five scholarships for CSU students that will cover all of their tuition and fees for the academic year. These Groupon scholars will also be paired with Groupon employees who will serve as mentors throughout the school year. Once students enter their junior and senior years, they will receive priority application status for Groupon’s internship programs.

“We’re building a Groupon that reflects the diversity we see in the communities we serve and call home. While we’ve made progress in improving our representation numbers, we have more work to do,” said Yemi Akisanya, global head of diversity, equity and inclusion, Groupon. “As part of this work, we want to recognize the racial gap in education, and underrepresentation and disadvantages that Black people face in higher education and other opportunities for advancement. We are really excited about this partnership - not only will we get to make a difference in the lives of five CSU undergraduate students by serving as a strategic resource for them throughout their educational journeys, we are also building a diverse talent pipeline of potential Grouponers.”

Groupon and CSU will also collaborate on future education and DEI initiatives.

“We’re excited to partner with Groupon in ensuring sustained access to higher education and career opportunities for our students,” said Zaldwaynaka (“Z”) Scott, Esq, President of CSU. “As Chicago’s original tech company, we look forward to a relationship with them that will improve equity in education.”

The inaugural class of Groupon scholars will begin classes during the fall semester.

About Groupon: Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

About Chicago State University

CSU, founded in 1867, is the oldest public university in the Chicago Metropolitan area. The University’s five colleges offer over 70 undergraduate and graduate degree-granting and non-degree programs. CSU is committed to equity in education, serving as the only U.S. Department of Education-designated four-year Predominantly Black Institution in Illinois and ranked by a Harvard economist in the top 4% of public and private universities nationwide in supporting our graduates’ economic mobility. The University serves as a prominent civic space on the greater South Side of Chicago by hosting a multitude of athletic, educational, cultural, and recreational activities. The University is located near public transit that provides convenient access to the campus.