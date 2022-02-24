The Cumin Bowl Launches Its First Atlanta Location with Franklin Junction

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Cumin Bowl, Chicago’s popular Indian restaurant known for its soulful, healthy customizable Indian bowls, opens its doors to diners in and around the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta today. Located at UPop, the upscale convenience store by Savi Provisions, the brand’s entrance into the Atlanta area was facilitated by Atlanta-based Franklin Junction, the restaurant e-commerce network that provides customers with access to some of the hottest restaurant concepts nationwide.

The Cumin Bowl’s flavorful menu offers an authentic yet approachable take on traditional Indian dishes. Located in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta, The Cumin Bowl is now open for delivery. Consumers will be able to order from all major delivery platforms, including UberEats and DoorDash, and thecuminbowl.com.

Featuring bowls, quick bites, and desserts, The Cumin Bowl is a favorite among Indian food lovers and an approachable introduction to those who are less familiar with South Asian cuisine. The menu boasts customizable bowls as well as Signature Bowls, which start at $9.99, including the Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl and Paneer Butter Masala Bowl.

The Cumin Bowl’s Buckhead location brings the brand one step closer to reaching its goal of expanding into 25 cities across the U.S. by the end of 2022. The Cumin Culinary Brands, the parent company of The Cumin Bowl and Indian food meal kit brand The Cumin Club, successfully launched its first fast-casual concept in Chicago last year.

“We’re passionate about making healthy Indian food more accessible to all Americans, one bowl at a time,” said The Cumin Culinary Brands co-founder Ragoth Bala. “The Cumin Bowl’s menu features curated dishes from throughout India, but with a familiar flair that customers will enjoy. We believe Indian food will soon be a staple in Americans’ weekly lunch and dinner routines, along with Chinese, Mexican, and Italian cuisines.”

“We’re thrilled to introduce The Cumin Bowl’s fresh take on Indian food to Atlanta and add The Cumin Bowl to our roster of brands that span across a variety of cuisines,” said Rishi Nigam, CEO and co-founder of Franklin Junction. “Our Host Kitchen network enables us to offer authentic, high-quality brands like The Cumin Bowl to people all across the country.”

In addition to The Cumin Bowl restaurants, The Cumin Culinary Brands provides 5-minute Indian meal kits that customers around the U.S. can make at home, under the brand The Cumin Club. The direct-to-consumer meal kit subscription service offers curated meal plans drawn from authentic regional Indian cuisines, with meals curated by local chefs across India, freeze-dried, and delivered to customers’ doorsteps for $4.99 per meal.

About The Cumin Culinary Brands

The Cumin Culinary Brands is on a mission to make authentic ethnic cuisines readily available throughout the world. As a Chicago-based, venture-backed ethnic food company, the company operates two innovative brands, The Cumin Bowl and The Cumin Club. The Cumin Bowl is a fast-casual restaurant brand inspired by the soulful, nourishing flavors of India. Our goal is to reshape Americans’ perceptions about Indian food, one bowl at a time. With a simple menu and a build-your-own bowl approach, The Cumin Bowl offers Indian food in an approachable and intimidation-free concept that caters to meat eaters and vegetarians alike. The Cumin Bowl opened its first location in Chicago and is slated to open locations in 25 cities by the end of 2022. The Cumin Club delivers soulful, vegetarian, chef-curated Indian dishes that go from packaging to plate in under five minutes. Our commitment to authentic spices and regional kitchens brings the best ingredients to our meals, all while saving our customers time and money. For more information and to place an order, visit www.thecuminbowl.com. Learn more about The Cumin Club at www.thecuminclub.com.

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction solves the growth challenges of traditional restaurants in the digital age by pairing “Host Kitchens®” with proven, nationally recognized brands, for better customer acquisition, expansion, and revenue opportunities. From order management and revenue reconciliation to marketing and operations strategies, the Franklin Junction platform allows established restaurant operators to capitalize on demand for delivery and make the most of their kitchen capacity while enabling growth brands to expand without capital expense. At Franklin Junction, we are real partners for the virtual world. For more information, visit https://www.franklinjunction.com.