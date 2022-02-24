Gold Series from Pantene Launches New Lengths Collection through a Dynamic Partnership with Ethel’s Club

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gold Series from Pantene, a Procter & Gamble hair care brand, has announced the launch of the New Lengths Collection, a new hair care regimen created by Black scientists to help retain length for longer, stronger hair. The launch will culminate with a celebratory partnership with Ethel’s Club, a Black women-owned immersive wellness platform and social club for people of color. Together, Gold Series and Ethel’s Club will create enriching content and experiences for communities of color to embrace and take pride in their growth.

“Longer, stronger hair is a popular hair goal,” said Ashley Taylor, Ph.D., Gold Series Scientist. “Though for Black hair, growth is slower and much more prone to breakage due to its curly design. It can be 6X more fragile than straight hair, and if it's relaxed or transitioning, it can be up to 30X weaker. We created the New Lengths Collection to specifically address these common frustrations. The collection moisturizes, strengthens and protects from root to tip for visibly longer hair that is retained over time.”

The Gold Series New Lengths Collection was designed to be a partner in her hair journey. Infused with apricot oil & green tea to nourish and protect the hair, the products are designed to work together – improving flexibility and giving hair the strength to grow longer, stronger. Additionally, ​the brand recognized that the growth journey transcends hair goals and is an integral part of the Black experience-which led the brand to partner with Ethel’s Club.

“Hair care regimens and self-expression have always been a part of Black identity,” said Naj Austin, CEO & Founder of Ethel’s Club. “We’re so excited to help launch the Gold Series New Lengths Collection and celebrate the collective growth journey that these products were designed to support.”

The dynamic partnership will focus on engagement and interaction across digital platforms to inspire ongoing conversation and education surrounding growth, including:​

Virtual Launch Event: Your Growth Is Gold – The launch will kick off with an engaging event that dives into all aspects of growth through a conversation on Black hair as an extension of self, how to embed daily practices to achieve personal goals, and ways to better your mental health journey. Thursday, February 24 at 12 pm EST.

– The launch will kick off with an engaging event that dives into all aspects of growth through a conversation on Black hair as an extension of self, how to embed daily practices to achieve personal goals, and ways to better your mental health journey. Instagram Live Discussion: Your Growth Is Gold – An intimate growth discussion with two creators Kimberly White and Tyiece Jermaine, who have exclusively used the New Lengths Collection for a three-month trial moderated by Ethel’s Club CEO & Founder Naj Austin and Ashley Taylor, Gold Series scientist. Follow along on @Pantene to join the conversation. Friday, March 4 at 12pm EST.

– An intimate growth discussion with two creators Kimberly White and Tyiece Jermaine, who have exclusively used the New Lengths Collection for a three-month trial moderated by Ethel’s Club CEO & Founder Naj Austin and Ashley Taylor, Gold Series scientist. Follow along on @Pantene to join the conversation. Editorial Content Series – Interactive content that explores all aspects of growth will live in Ethel’s Club digital journal.

About Gold Series from Pantene

Gold Series from Pantene is a breakthrough line designed to provide strength and moisture for women with relaxed, natural, or transitioning hair. This superior care and styling line was co-created with Black scientists, Ph.Ds., dermatologists, and stylists who understand the unique needs of textured hair. Each product in the Gold Series collection is powered by Pro-V blends and protective conditioning and repair agents formulated to work together to improve moisture, strength, elasticity, smoothness, and shine.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

About Ethel’s Club

Ethel’s Club is a wellness platform centering digital experiences designed for you to feel better. www.ethelsclub.com