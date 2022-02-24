Paysafe Partners With Hard Rock Online Casino New Jersey for Payment Processing Solutions

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced a partnership to provide online credit and debit card payment processing for the Hard Rock Online Casino New Jersey mobile app.

Through Hard Rock Online Casino New Jersey’s streamlined integration with Paysafe’s own best-in-breed payment gateway, the iGaming payments specialist with 20+ years’ global experience is now processing New Jersey players’ card deposits. Whether a bettor wants to wager on major sporting events or enjoy the online casino’s suite of branded and original slots, table games and live dealer titles, they can fund their player account in seconds using their credit or debit card, with the transaction processed seamlessly and securely by Paysafe.

The partnership covers the complete payments journey for New Jersey players. Through Paysafe’s connection to third-party warranty ACH services, Hard Rock Online Casino New Jersey customers can get real-time access to their winnings through their registered bank account.

“We’re thrilled with the product performance and incredible service that Paysafe has provided for the Hard Rock Online Casino New Jersey mobile app,” said Matt Primeaux, Executive Managing Director and President of Hard Rock Digital. “Paysafe has been a great partner and we continue to explore ways to further incorporate their payment solutions into Hard Rock Digital’s suite of products as we expand into new markets.”

Zak Cutler, CEO of North America iGaming at Paysafe, commented: “We’re proud to partner with Hard Rock Digital to facilitate online payments for its iGaming and sports-betting brand as well as its customers in New Jersey. We hope to continue to grow our relationship with Hard Rock and its brands in the future.”

###

About Paysafe Limited

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of U.S. $100 billion in 2020, and approximately 3,400 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 70 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of February 24th, 2022, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 21 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting on a global basis. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock’s legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere.

Join us by visiting HardRockSportsbook.com and following @HardRockSB on Twitter for the latest betting action. For news, visit HardRockDigital.com or follow @HardRockDigital on Twitter.