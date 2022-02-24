SEMCAP Launches Education Sector Investment Strategy, Announces Exclusive Partnership With Arizona State University’s Enterprise Partners

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seminal Capital Holdings, LLC ("SEMCAP") announces the formation of SEMCAP Education and a strategic, exclusive partnership with ASU Enterprise Partners, the private nonprofit that creates solutions and generates resources to extend the reach of ASU and advance its charter. The two organizations will collaborate on private investments in education and education technology companies with strong use-cases for the university.

SEMCAP is an impact investment manager founded by Buck Buckley and Cyrus Vandrevala. “Investments in education and skills training are proven pathways to improved social outcomes such as consumer health, wealth, life expectancy and overall happiness. SEMCAP Education is already backing world-class companies such as Noodle Partners and McGraw Hill. We’re so pleased to invest in the seminal trends driving this sector, and partnering with ASU EP strengthens both organizations,” says Buckley.

“Partnering with knowledgeable capital allocators such as SEMCAP Education enables Edtech companies in our portfolio growth opportunities,” ASU Enterprise Partners CEO Dan Dillon said.

“The SEMCAP Education team is a unique combination of experienced educators, company founders, administrators, investors and regulators with global networks across the sector,” Buckley continued. Chuck Trafton and Vince Menichelli, Managing Partners of SEMCAP Education, are supported by a team of frontline leaders transforming education worldwide, including Jared Carney of Lightdale, LLC and formerly of the Milken Institute and Knowledge Universe, Chris Nagle of Holmes Education Group, Joe Ferguson of Charter School Growth Fund, and Cindy Morgan of Penn Medicine.

ASU Enterprise Partners’ Samantha Bradley is joining the SEMCAP Education Advisory Board, which is chaired by Jo Johnson, the former UK Minister of State for Universities, Science, Research and Innovation, and includes Harry Keiley-Chairman of CalSTRS, the California State Teachers' Retirement System. “Under the leadership of its President, Dr. Michael Crow, ASU has pioneered the application of technology to learning and the widening of access to world-class education. We’re proud to collaborate with a true education innovator on investments in our collective future,” Johnson commented.

Bradley serves as managing director of RealmSpark, the business unit of ASU Enterprise Partners that facilitates the capital investments necessary to fuel a strategically managed portfolio of EdTech ideas and innovation in support of Arizona State University.

Bradley stated, “ASU Enterprise Partners and SEMCAP Education are teaming up to provide the best-positioned growth companies access to value added capital. Together we can help drive the innovation and growth required for ASU to fulfill its mission.”

About SEMCAP Education

SEMCAP Education identifies and backs entrepreneurs who are transforming the future of education and scaling technologies that improve access, affordability, and quality. We invest growth equity in category-leading and category-making education and education technology companies that drive transformation for students, teachers and taxpayers from Pre-K through adult learning. Led by a highly skilled investment team with deep operating and investing experience in education and education technology, the team provides unique deal insight and support for strategic partnering and enhanced growth.

SEMCAP

Invest with Purpose.

About ASU Enterprise Partners

ASU Enterprise Partners is a private, nonprofit organization whose mission is to create solutions and generate resources to extend Arizona State University’s reach and advance its charter. ASU Enterprise Partners supports ASU through resource raising, realty development, technology transfer, collaborative research and acceleration of ed tech innovations in support of universal, lifelong learning at ASU. Its business units and strategic alignment partners include the ASU Foundation, ASURE, Enterprise Collaboratory at ASU, RealmSpark, Skysong Innovations and University Realty. Learn more at https://www.asuenterprisepartners.org/.