Vibra-Sonic Control Partners With Parklane to Provide Superior Mechanical Noise Control Systems

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vibra-Sonic Control (“Vibra-Sonic”), Western Canada’s technical expert in the supply of mechanical noise and vibration control systems, announced today that the company has partnered with Parklane Mechanical Acoustics (“Parklane”) to enhance their suite of noise control solutions for commercial, residential, industrial and institutional buildings. Parklane’s high-performance noise control systems are designed and engineered to deliver effective solutions that are customized to suit any project requirements.

“We are very excited to announce the expansion of our noise control offerings in B.C. through our new partnership with Parklane. Like Vibra-Sonic, Parklane is a family-run business focused on best-in-class, results-driven solutions backed by expert technical support,” says Danielle Macey, Partner, Vibra-Sonic. “Adding Parklane’s high-performance noise mitigation products allows us to better serve the construction industry in B.C.”

“We’re very excited to partner with Vibra-Sonic to enhance their complete acoustical solution offering in British Columbia,” says Matt Downey, President, Parklane. “With a history dating back to 1980, Vibra-Sonic is one of the most respected noise and vibration control specialists in Western Canada, and I believe our companies’ values are closely aligned. I’m confident this dynamic partnership will bring a new level of innovation and service excellence to customers across B.C.”

Parklane’s main solution categories offered through Vibra-Sonic are Acoustic Barriers and Screens, Acoustic Enclosures, Acoustic Plenums and Louvered Penthouses, and Silencer Systems. These solutions can be implemented individually or combined to form one integrated system customized to the project’s exact technical specifications. Whether for new construction or retrofits for compliance, these products are designed and engineered to deliver solutions that will satisfy each facility’s unique acoustical, budgetary, operational and aesthetic constraints. Together, Vibra-Sonic and Parklane offer unique solutions for applications where noise sources require mitigation: exhaust fans, generators, transformers, air handlers, ducts, mechanical equipment, chillers, cooling towers, manufacturing equipment, blowers and ventilation.

Vibra-Sonic’s priority is to provide products of the highest quality from leading manufacturers, engineered and tested to provide superior results. Parklane’s range of noise control products have many features that not only deliver reliable results but also facilitate site integration.

“Our expertise is developing customized and practical solutions to the unique infrastructure, acoustical characteristics and noise abatement needs of each construction/building application,” says Macey. “Parklane’s noise control products complement our existing offerings so that we can provide even more comprehensive solutions and effectively address many of the noise control challenges our clients encounter.”

About Vibra-Sonic:

Vibra-Sonic Control is a leading noise control company providing solutions for controlling noise and vibration from mechanical and electrical equipment, environmental and human sources. Vibra-Sonic Control’s solutions help clients avoid risk and costly impact to productivity, privacy and quality-of-life. Vibra-Sonic’s suite of solutions include products of the highest quality from leading manufacturers, engineered and tested to provide superior results to their clients ranging from acoustical engineers, architects, interior designers, contractors and property managers. Based in BC, Vibra-Sonic has been a family owned and operated business, with operations in both BC and Alberta, for more than 40 years.

For more information, visit vibra-sonic.com

About Parklane:

Family owned and operated, Parklane is one of Canada’s leading providers of full-service mechanical noise and vibration control solutions. Over their 30 year tenure in industry, Parklane has successfully resolved noise and vibration issues for acute healthcare facilities, manufacturers, mission critical sites, critical infrastructure providers, universities and high-rise condominium communities. Their full-service approach to noise control is built on a flexible and adaptive platform that leverages their team’s agile engineering expertise and commitment to quality product design, manufacturing and implementation.

For more information, visit www.parklanemechanical.com