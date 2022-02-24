Perfect Day and betterland foods™ Unveil betterland milk™— the First-Ever Animal-Free Milk to Hit Shelves

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Day, Inc., creator of the world’s first animal-free dairy protein, and betterland foods™, a new company from food industry pioneer, think!® Founder, protein expert, and the creator of betterland milk™, Lizanne Falsetto, today announced the first-ever retail launch of animal-free milk. betterland milk™ will be available in retailers this summer. The launch marks a milestone moment for both companies, the industry — a $17bn category (Source IRI), with 95% household penetration — and the planet, thanks to Perfect Day’s significantly more sustainable protein.

The launch of betterland foods™ flagship product, betterland cow-free milk™, represents the latest category expansion for Perfect Day and is in direct response to the countless consumer requests the company has received since 2014. Perfect Day’s animal-free protein is produced using precision fermentation, creating a whey protein identical to that found in cow’s milk with a much smaller environmental footprint. Combined with a delicious, plant-based recipe, the resulting consumer product, betterland milk™, is creamy and rich and performs better than other plant-based milks, while delivering the same cooking, whipping, steaming, frothing, and baking functionality. betterland milk™ contains only MCT and sunflower oils; has less sugar than traditional cow’s milk; has no lactose, cholesterol, hormones; and is made without use of antibiotics.

This launch also marks a historic entry into the dairy industry for Falsetto, who brings 20 years of experience as a CEO, nutrition pioneer, and protein expert to the alternative protein sector, after growing her first company, think!®, from her kitchen table. During this time, she was the first in the food industry to bring a nutrition bar that was not only loaded with 20 grams of protein, but also sugar free and gluten free. think!® was acquired by Glanbia in 2015.

When Lizanne set out to find a clean and sustainable protein source for betterland foods™, she was introduced to Perfect Day founders, Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi. Both companies share a mission of sustainable food product innovation that is kinder to the environment without compromising on taste or nutrition. An independent, ISO-certified life cycle assessment found that Perfect Day's whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, compared to the protein found in traditional cow’s milk.

“When I founded think!®, it was the first protein bar on the market and helped to create two new destinations in the grocery store: nutrition bars and gluten-free aisles,” said Lizanne Falsetto, Founder and CEO of betterland foods™. “In the five years after selling Think!®, I kept an eye on the space of protein innovation. When I saw what Perfect Day founders Ryan and Perumal were doing to cultivate nutritious, more sustainable milk proteins, I felt the pull to not only get back into the industry, but to help build a portfolio of products that taste great, while being better for the planet. That’s when betterland foods™ was born. betterland cow-free milk™ is the next evolution of milk that our world needs today and that future generations deserve tomorrow. Our team has done the unthinkable with this product, and when it hits store shelves this year, betterland milk™ will bring an all new delicious, clean, and sustainable option to consumers across the country.”

“This is an incredible moment when we can finally deliver a product consumers have been asking us for since day one, and give the world another way to enjoy the milk we’ve loved for literally thousands of years — now with much less impact on the planet,” said Ryan Pandya, co-founder and CEO at Perfect Day. “We only wanted to launch milk when we knew we could deliver a no-compromise option for consumers, and we’re delighted to be doing just that with betterland foods™ and Lizanne. Her legacy as a protein pioneer and her track record for scaling CPG brands will help bring our protein to even more people while deepening our relentless commitment to quality and sustainability.”

betterland foods™ is launching two varieties of betterland milk™ in Whole and Extra Creamy. The company will debut betterland milk™ at Expo West this March and will launch in retail stores soon after. This is the first of many launches to come in betterland’s portfolio of better-for-you, better for the planet, and simply delicious products.

Retailers interested in connecting with betterland foods™ to discuss making betterland milk™ available to their customers are encouraged to contact sales@betterlandfoods.com.

About betterland foods™

betterland foods™ was founded on the vision of a kinder, more sustainable food system that benefits both people and the earth, without compromising taste, texture, or nutrition. Founder and CEO Lizanne Falsetto leads her team across multiple food categories, ushering in the next generation of accessible, clean, delicious, protein-rich foods, while treading gently on our planet, creating a better future for all. To learn more, visit www.betterlandfoods.com, or follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

About Perfect Day, Inc.

Founded in 2014 by Ryan Pandya and Perumal Gandhi, Perfect Day is on a mission to create a kinder, greener tomorrow through the harmony of science and nature. Leveraging expertise across biology, food innovation, and consumer products, Perfect Day supports companies in developing, scaling, and commercializing next-generation products that satisfy market demands and champion a path toward a sustainable future.

The company's flagship product, the world's first precision-fermented protein, debuted in 2020 and today can be found in animal-free ice creams, cream cheese, baked goods, and sports nutrition products across the U.S., Hong Kong, and Singapore. Instead of relying on cows, Perfect Day utilizes microflora to create proprietary animal-free milk protein. Perfect Day's protein can be used across a range of products to deliver the same taste and texture while supporting the planet. An ISO compliant, third-party reviewed life cycle assessment (LCA) found that Perfect Day's whey protein reduces blue water consumption by up to 99%, greenhouse gas emissions by up to 97%, and non-renewable energy use by up to 60%, when compared to conventional production methods. To learn more, visit perfectday.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.