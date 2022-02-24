ZHT Partners with MaxLinear for Next-Generation 5G Small Cell Solutions

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), today announced that ZHT, a leading provider of wireless network solutions to mobile operators or enterprises worldwide, has selected the MxL1600 family of RF Transceivers for its new 5G radio remote unit (RRU) small cells.

ZHT’s 5G RRU series is an exciting new product line of 4-port and 2-port small cells for public and private network deployments. With bandwidths up to 200MHz at RF frequencies from 2.6 to 6.0 GHz, ZHT 5G RRUs offer class-leading flexibility in an ultra-compact size and power footprint delivered through MaxLinear’s MxL1600 RF transceiver platform.

Powered by MaxLinear’s innovative RF architecture and CMOS process capabilities, the MxL1600 transceiver family delivers advanced capability for small cell designs, including:

the highest RF performance in its class by enabling radio bandwidths of up to 400MHz

support of all RAN air interface standards from 2G to 5G including MC-GSM

ultra-low power consumption that is up to 50% lower than competitive offerings

According to the most recent Small Cell Forum’s forecast, the global small cell market is growing with a CAGR of 13% such that the number of small cells deployed will increase from 3.95 million radio units in 2022 to 6.285 million radio units in 2026 based upon their moderate forecast scenario.

“With the introduction of 5G globally, small cell vendors like ZHT are challenged to quickly deliver compelling new products that support radio bandwidths of up to 10x previous solutions while reducing power consumption and system costs,” said Brendan Walsh, Vice President of MaxLinear’s Wireless Infrastructure Group. “ZHT is one of the first small cell vendors to release a product that successfully delivers on all these challenges and more. We are honored to partner on their innovation.”

“The close collaboration between ZHT and MaxLinear has dramatically sped up our development of new 5G radios,” said Mr. Guoxin Peng, CEO and Founder at ZHT. “The programmability and performance of MaxLinear’s silicon solutions have enabled us to develop a single RF platform with the flexibility and cost effectiveness that supports our roadmap, while their technical teams provide us with the needed support that accelerates our time to market.”

MxL1600 device samples and evaluation boards are immediately available. For more information and technical specifications, visit www.maxlinear.com.

MaxLinear will be displaying ZHT’s 5G RRU and conducting briefings on MaxLinear’s radio solutions at Mobile World Congress – Hall 2, meeting rooms 2B13MR and 2B17MR – from February 28 through March 3, 2022. For an appointment, please contact MWC2022@maxlinear.com.

About ZHT

Shenzhen ZHT Communication & Technology Co. Ltd. (ZHT), a private company founded in 2006, is a leading provider of radio coverage solutions for mobile operators and enterprises to extend their wireless networks. ZHT’s strong product capabilities span from R&D through to production and customer sales and service, all underpinned by a deep commitment to delivering the highest levels of quality and reliability. ZHT is dedicated to technology innovation, with over 30 important patents granted in core wireless technologies including LTE, 5G NR, and DPD algorithms.

Already powering the networks of mobile operators and enterprises in China, ZHT’s 5G RRU small cells are now available for global deployment. For more information, please visit www.zhtcom.com.

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connectivity and access, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

