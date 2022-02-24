Knightscope Scores a Double

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it finalized a contract for two K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) with a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer in downtown Denver. This commercial development group has almost 1,000 employees, 9 corporate offices and over $29 billion in assets owned and operated. According to the client, the ASRs will be deployed in Denver’s premier mixed-use neighborhood with access to the hottest dining, bars, and clubs, one each in two multi-level parking structures. These buildings are located near Coors Field and will be helping to deter criminal trespassing, loitering, vandalism, and keeping the general public safe. The client will work closely with Knightscope’s deployment team to deploy as close as possible to the beginning of the baseball season in April 2022.

Knightscope [Nasdaq: KSCP] is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

