Orca Security Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security today announced the availability of the Orca Cloud Security Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Orca Security customers can now gain the comprehensive cloud security they need while taking advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

The Orca Cloud Security Platform provides multiple tools in one solution to detect and prioritize cloud security risks in all Azure workloads and to deliver full visibility into an organization’s entire cloud estate without using agents or disparate tools. Powered by Orca SideScanning™ technology, the single platform covers workload and data protection, cloud security posture management, cloud infrastructure entitlements management (CIEM), vulnerability management, and compliance management capabilities. By combining all of these capabilities into a single platform and data model, Orca Security can flag attack chains containing risky combinations. For example, an infected workload that can assume a high privileged instance role allowing access to a database with PII is prioritized for immediate remediation.

Orca Security recently announced its expanded CIEM solution among other updates, as an essential capability for modern cloud security platforms. With this addition, Orca Security monitors all identities, roles, groups, permissions, and policies deployed in a public cloud environment and alerts personnel to violations in identity management best practices.

“I’m excited to announce this key milestone for Orca Security,” said Avi Shua, CEO and co-founder of Orca Security. “By being included on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we will enable more organizations to seamlessly onboard their Azure cloud environments and simplify their cloud security and compliance needs. We look forward to providing our customers with the comprehensive view they require, while reducing the complexity of their rapidly evolving cloud estates.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners like Orca Security who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Orca Security also offers seamless integration with Azure Security Center, Azure Sentinel, and Azure AD SSO. With 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies using Azure, having Orca Security’s solution available on the Azure Marketplace will also help advance the company’s global expansion and growth. Orca Security is also a recipient of the Microsoft Security 20/20 award in the Emerging Security ISV Disruptor category.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, “We’re pleased to welcome the Orca Security Cloud Platform, including its unique SideScanning™ technology, to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives customers around the globe access to world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners. The Orca Security Cloud Security Platform integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Azure services and products.”

About Orca Security

Orca Security, the cloud security innovation leader, provides instant-on security and compliance for Microsoft Azure and multi-cloud without the gaps in coverage, alert fatigue, and operational costs of agents or sidecars.

Simplify security and compliance operations and give your team superpowers with a single SaaS platform for cloud security posture management, compliance management, and workload and data protection. Orca SideScanning™ reads your cloud configuration and workloads’ runtime block storage out-of-band, detecting vulnerabilities, malware, misconfigurations, lateral movement risk, weak and leaked passwords, and unsecured PII. No code runs within your cloud environment - so there are no overlooked assets, no DevOps headaches, and no performance hits on live environments.

Deny threat actors any foothold in your public cloud estate. Prioritize risk based on the severity of the underlying security issue, its accessibility, and business impact. This eliminates thousands of meaningless security alerts and helps you focus on what matters most.

Global innovators such as Databricks, Robinhood, Autodesk, News Corp, NCR, Duolingo, Unity Technologies, Druva, and many more trust Orca Security to protect their public cloud estates and meet compliance mandates. Connect your first cloud account in minutes and see for yourself. Visit https://orca.security