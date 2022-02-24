UNest Adds ESG Investment Options to Help Parents Build a Sustainable Future for Their Kids

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNest, a leading fintech company that makes it easier than ever for parents to invest in their kids’ future, today announced that it is adding ESG investments to its lineup of low-cost, diversified portfolio options to help families marry their money habits with a sustainable lifestyle.

ESG investing is a form of impact investing that screens for positive environmental, social, and governance attributes. It allows investors to build socially conscious portfolios that, in addition to prioritizing returns, address issues such as social injustice, climate risk, and corporate governance.

“Today’s investors, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are looking for ways to put their money to work in an ethical manner that aligns with their values,” said Ksenia Yudina, CFA, Founder and CEO of UNest. “Financial inclusion is core to UNest’s mission, and by offering sustainable investments, families can help their children through the financial requirements of every life stage while also making a positive impact in the world.”

ESG investing is a relatively new concept that has gained significant momentum over the past five years. 2021 was a banner year for impact investing, with nearly $120 billion flowing into these investments, more than double the record high in 2020 of $51 billion – a trend that will likely continue well past the pandemic.

As UNest leads the shift toward more socially responsible habits for families, the company has already saved over 30 tons of toys and packaging from landfills through monetary gifts sent on the platform. The addition of ESG investments is the second significant product announcement by UNest in 2022. The company recently opened a waitlist for its upcoming crypto feature, which will enable parents to invest in digital assets and individual stocks for their children.

About UNest

UNest is a purpose-driven fintech company empowering parents to invest and save for their kids’ future. Since launching in February of 2020, UNest has helped thousands of families give their children a financial head-start and road map. Opening a UNest Investment Account for Kids requires no paperwork and takes just five minutes to set up through its award-winning app. UNest leadership team includes senior team members from Acorns, Marqeta, and Capital Group. The North Hollywood company is backed by leading investors including Anthos, The Artemis Fund, Franklin Templeton, AltaIR Capital, Launchpad Capital, OneWay Ventures, Unlock Venture Partners, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, Bitfury, and NBA All-Star Baron Davis. UNest Securities LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer. To learn more visit www.unest.co.