Gemini Joins the Crypto Council for Innovation

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI), a global alliance of crypto industry leaders, today announced that Gemini, a crypto platform, has joined its organization, effective this week.

This latest membership was forged by CCI’s Chief Executive Officer Sheila Warren, who joined the organization on February 2. The addition of Gemini expands CCI’s roster of digital asset and finance leaders including Block, Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets, Paradigm, Andreessen Horowitz and Ribbit Capital.

“We welcome Gemini as a trusted and knowledgeable stakeholder to help accelerate our growth and global leadership,” said Warren. “We look forward to increasing awareness of digital assets and driving the evolution of financial systems to bring greater choice, agency, and opportunity to individuals and communities around the world.”

“We are fully aligned with CCI’s mission in ensuring the continued responsible growth of crypto in a way that unlocks its potential to improve the lives of many. As a CCI member, we will continue to partner closely with policymakers and regulators around the world to help build a bridge to the future of cryptocurrency,” said Gemini’s Head of Policy and Regulatory Affairs Ji Kim.

CCI will lead global efforts to drive effective and responsible advocacy and education about the crypto ecosystem in 2022 and beyond.

About the Crypto Council for Innovation

The Crypto Council for Innovation (CCI) is a global alliance of crypto industry leaders that works to demonstrate the transformational promise of crypto, and communicate its benefits to policymakers, regulators, and people around the globe. The organization addresses crypto’s ability to drive financial inclusion and a lack of awareness and understanding about the products and services available, one of the primary challenges of digital currency. Established in April 2021, members of CCI include Andreessen Horowitz, Block, Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets, Gemini, Paradigm, and Ribbit Capital.

About Gemini Trust Company, LLC

Gemini is a platform that allows customers to buy, sell, store, and earn cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, and DeFi tokens. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to unlock the next era of financial, creative & personal freedom. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.