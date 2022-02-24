Kontron Announces ME1310 Distributed Unit for Service Providers Deploying in Harsh Environments Needing Built in Switch and Timing for Open vRAN

The Kontron ME1310 media edge server is designed to solve restricted space and power challenges by enabling complex applications closer to the network edge while continuing to simplify Open RAN deployment. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT, embedded computer technology, has increased its telecommunications portfolio to include the new ME1310 designed to solve restricted space and power challenges by enabling complex applications closer to the network edge while continuing to simplify Open RAN deployment.

Featuring the latest Intel® Xeon® D-2700 processor, the powerful yet versatile ME1310 platform combines a long life, wide temp, small form factor mechanical footprint in a solution which complies with leading industry vRAN software offerings. Kontron’s far edge server is unique in the market in that it integrates what is generally multiple hardware entities into a very robust, wide temp (-40°C to +65°C) platform. By bringing separate hardware entities into a single unit which operates in a wide temp environment, OPEX and TCO is reduced through less requirements for AC/heat, cabling, reduction of multiple failure points, complexity of deployment and space required for deployment. The ME1310 is also applicable to a wide range of applications outside of the oRAN/vRAN space – transportation, industrial automation, military defense and more.

“Extending our relationship with Kontron offers our customers a best of breed 5G Open RAN solution. The 6WIND vCSR provides line rate performance with zero packet loss delivering 20G while using only one CPU core. This leaves the rest of the CPU cores for running the DU application software. 6WIND vCSR makes an efficient use of Kontron’s platform capabilities to deliver an optimized routing and security solution which translates into a better OPEX and CAPEX saving,” commented Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND.

“We are proud to bring our ME1310 to market, and the solution collaboration between the two companies continues to be powerful. Our further partnership with 6WIND gives our combined customers a unique edge differentiation, a full featured L3 Router. Adding the 6WIND vCSR with IPSec capabilities eliminates the need for an external hardware router in deployments requiring this functionality,” stated Robert Courteau, EVP, Kontron Americas.

Kontron is a global leader in Embedded Computing Technology. As part of the S&T technology group, Kontron offers individual solutions through a combined portfolio of hardware, software and services. With its standard and customized products based on highly reliable state-of-the-art technologies, Kontron provides secure and innovative applications for a wide variety of industries. As a result, customers benefit from accelerated time-to-market, lower total cost of ownership, extended product lifecycles and the best fully integrated applications.

6WIND is a virtualized networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Service Router solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Cloud Providers, Enterprises, Systems Integrators, and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California.

