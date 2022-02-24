Ian Somerhalder Selects Fleetwood RV® to Travel the Country

DECATUR, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Actor and entrepreneur Ian Somerhalder has chosen a Fleetwood RV as his family’s home on the road. Throughout 2022, Somerhalder is traveling the country in a luxury Fleetwood RV Discovery® LXE 40M model to support his entrepreneurial endeavors and visit family and friends. Somerhalder is best known for his work in The Vampire Diaries and Lost television series.

Somerhalder recently launched Indiana-based Brother’s Bond bourbon with fellow actor and close friend, Paul Wesley, becoming one of the fastest selling ultra-premium bourbon brands.

Even at a young age, Somerhalder was a fan of RVs and attributes his lifelong dream to travel the United States in a Fleetwood RV to his grandfather. Somerhalder recently picked up the Fleetwood RV and hit the road.

Fleetwood RV is an award-winning luxury RV brand that’s part of REV Recreation Group, Inc., which is a subsidiary of REV Group®, Inc. Founded in 1950 and manufactured in Decatur, Indiana, Fleetwood RV is one of the most-established names in the motorhome industry and is recognized for its quality, innovative features, and family-friendly design.

The “Made in America” aspect of Fleetwood RV is important to Somerhalder. Plus, the Midwestern farm fields that grow the corn for his Brother’s Bond bourbon are just down the road from Decatur where Fleetwood RVs are made.

The family says the convenience of setting their own schedule and the ease of simply pulling into a town in their comfortable home on wheels are two significant advantages of traveling in a Class A motorcoach. With the introduction of Brother’s Bond bourbon, Somerhalder has a full travel schedule planned for the year. He appreciates the fact his family will be able to join him and the freedom they’ll have to enjoy the beauty of the country at their own pace.

The Fleetwood RV Discovery LXE 40M is packed with luxurious amenities. The coach has heated porcelain tile flooring throughout, an electric fireplace, on-demand hot water, quartz countertops, three LED TVs (two on the interior and one on the exterior), and a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, including a full-size French door refrigerator, induction cooktop, convection microwave, and Fisher Paykel dishwasher.

The model features 1 ½ baths and a large master suite with a king-sized articulating bed, two wardrobe closets, a full bathroom with his and hers sinks, a glass enclosed hand-tiled porcelain shower with a bench, and a stacked washer/dryer.

For updates on Somerhalder’s travels, follow Fleetwood RV on Instagram. For a video tour of a Discovery LXE 40M from Fleetwood RV that’s similar to the model Somerhalder is driving, visit the Fleetwood RV YouTube channel or the Fleetwood RV blog. For more information on all of the Fleetwood RV motorcoaches, visit FleetwoodRV.com.

About REV Recreation Group, Inc.

REV Recreation Group, Inc. is a REV Group® subsidiary and a leading manufacturer of Class A Gas and Diesel recreational vehicle brands. This company has one of the best and longest standing distribution networks in the industry and boasts some of the industry’s most recognized and iconic brand names such as American Coach®, Fleetwood RV®, and Holiday Rambler®. Headquartered in Decatur, IN, which is also its principal manufacturing location, it operates two state-of-the-art service and repair centers and a genuine parts online warehouse.

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG