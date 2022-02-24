Hempsana Announces Health Canada Medical Sales License

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Hempsana”), a leader in the production and refinement of cannabinoids, is pleased to announce that it has received its medical sales license from Health Canada which provides the Company the ability to sell cannabis products directly to medical patients across Canada.

On February 4, 2022, the Company received the amendment to their sales license marking another important milestone, enabling the sale of all products directly to medical consumers. The Canadian medical cannabis market has approximately 300,000 patients with an average prescription of 2 grams per day and accounted for over $400 million in sales for 2021. In Canada, most medical cannabis products are sold directly to patients via a licensed producer with a medical sales license. This milestone will allow Hempsana Inc. to provide patients with a diverse range of products while opening up an additional sales channel.

“We are extremely excited to be able to provide high quality medical products to the patients across Canada. We are proud to soon be able to offer them unique offerings of carefully crafted topicals, extracts, and products with rare cannabinoids like CBG and CBN.” - said Randy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

The Company’s business involves the manufacturing of major and minor cannabinoid derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including topical creams, vape pens and other infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility provides the Company with access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally. Hempsana currently offers a wide range of product formats, including topicals, tinctures, salves, vape pens which can all be fortified with major and minor cannabinoids that are all manufactured by Hempsana.

