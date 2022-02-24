Signet Healthcare Partners Completes Growth Equity Investment in Juno Pharmaceuticals Corp.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juno Pharmaceuticals Corp (“Juno”), a Canadian specialty generics pharmaceuticals company, announced that it has received a strategic growth investment from Signet Healthcare Partners (“Signet”), a New York-based healthcare growth equity firm. Juno intends to use these proceeds to expand its complex and high-value generic and biosimilar portfolio and to accelerate growth.

James Gale, Managing Director of Signet said, “We are very pleased with the opportunity to partner with the Juno management team. They have decades of pharmaceutical industry experience and have built a growing business. They have done so through astute product selection and a disciplined approach to building their pipeline. We look forward to contributing to this effort.”

Ian Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of Juno noted, “I am very happy to welcome Signet as a key investor in the future of Juno. We believe Signet will further enhance Juno’s already strong growth profile given their extensive experience in pharma, and specifically with generics. We look forward to working with the Signet team building Juno into one of the leading generic pharmaceutical companies in Canada.”

Aird & Berlis LLP acted as legal counsel for Juno Pharmaceuticals Corp and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP acted as legal counsel for Signet Healthcare Partners.

About Juno Pharmaceuticals Corp

Juno Pharmaceuticals Corp specializes in bringing complex and high value generic and biosimilar products to the Canadian market. The Juno management team possesses decades of pharmaceutical industry experience along with an extensive track record of driving strategic growth through the identification of niche products and disciplined construction of robust product pipelines. An early member of the global Juno Pharmaceuticals group, Juno’s global operations span four continents and consist of over 10 diverse pharmaceutical and medical device businesses spread across Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia and South Africa.

About Signet Healthcare Partners

Signet Healthcare Partners ("Signet") is an established provider of growth capital to innovative healthcare companies. Signet invests in commercial-stage healthcare companies that are revenue generating or preparing for commercial launch. The firm's focus has primarily been on the pharmaceutical sector and medical technology companies. Signet maintains a disciplined, yet flexible investment approach. As an active investor, Signet partners closely with its companies to build their value including facilitating activities between portfolio companies. During Signet's 23-year history, it has developed a strong reputation and track record of successful investments. Signet has raised four funds with total capital commitments of over $400 million and has invested in more than 55 companies. For more information, visit www.signethealthcarepartners.com.