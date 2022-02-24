Element Biosciences and Jumpcode Genomics Partner to Validate Jumpcode’s CRISPRclean® Technology on Element’s AVITI™ System for a Broad Set of Genomic Applications

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., developer of a new and disruptive DNA sequencing platform, today announced a collaboration and co-marketing partnership with Jumpcode Genomics that validates Jumpcode's CRISPRclean technology on Element’s AVITI System. The partnership has already demonstrated the value of pairing the technologies, promising improved data quality and cost savings across various genomic applications.

Jumpcode’s CRISPRclean technology harnesses the specificity of CRISPR-Cas9 to degrade abundant, uninformative sequences in next-generation sequencing (NGS) libraries. In both single cell gene expression and infectious disease detection assays, target refinement via CRISPRclean has tremendous impact on read depth, coverage and signal quality. Element’s AVITI system utilizes Avidity Sequencing™ to provide a lower error rate and higher data quality. By combining CRISPERclean and AVITI, users can focus on lower-expressing transcripts in single cell samples, effectively shifting sequencing power in a way that gains deeper coverage and improved signal. The AVITI System detected a 50% increase in genes per cell and classified additional cell types in human blood samples treated with CRISPRclean. For surveillance studies of infectious agents, CRISPRclean and AVITI offer significant benefits in sensitivity, cost and throughput. Analyzing SARS-CoV-2 infected human samples treated with CRISPRclean to remove uninformative sequences, the AVITI System detected variants and host response at a cost unrivaled by other benchtop sequencers.

“Element’s sequencing technology has demonstrated improved sequencing efficiency and more uniform data quality with Jumpcode libraries. The synergies between our technologies generate more targeted data per run, lowered overall costs per sample, with consistently high data quality,” said Shawn Levy, Senior Vice President of Applications and Scientific Affairs at Element Biosciences. “Jumpcode’s capabilities enhance sensitivity and improve resolution for several applications.”

“At Jumpcode, we’re empowering scientists to drive innovation in genomic research and diagnostics,” said Yaron Hakak, CEO of Jumpcode Genomics. “There have been many challenges in realizing the full potential of NGS for basic research, infectious disease, oncology and consumer genomics – including unwanted sequences that can mask important genomic information. We’re proud to collaborate with Element Biosciences to help those studying genomics cut through the noise.”

About Jumpcode Genomics

Jumpcode Genomics is changing genomics with technology that allows scientists to break barriers limiting their research. Combining CRISPR-based technology and next-generation sequencing, it’s now possible to search for and find novel signals that were previously undetectable. Our technology removes unwanted sequences, allows researchers to extract greater insights, and broadens the understanding of human biology in fields from research to clinical applications. Discover what we can do at www.jumpcodegenomics.com.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary life science company currently focused on developing disruptive DNA sequencing technology for research and diagnostic markets. Through innovating every fundamental element of a sequencing system, Element will empower customers with affordable high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries and broaden the use of genomic medicine. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com.