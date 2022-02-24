Manatt, NYU Collaborate in Launching First-of-Kind Program for Next-Gen Healthcare Leaders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, a multidisciplinary, integrated professional services firm, announced today its collaboration with NYU School of Law and NYU Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service to support the University’s recently established MS in Health Law and Strategy (MS HLS) program. The Firm’s work with NYU includes supporting the development of the program’s curriculum and Manatt’s delivery of a three-credit course titled Health Law and Regulation.

The MS HLS program is a 30-credit, one-year program for professionals with eight or more years of health-related experience (legal training is not required). Its goal is to equip emerging leaders with the interdisciplinary lens and critical skills needed to thrive in the highly regulated and innovative healthcare landscape by providing them with the ability to analyze, navigate, and lead organizations through industry transformation. It is the only graduate degree program for professionals that integrates and leverages the expertise, resources, and professional networks of a leading law school and a leading school of public service.

“Manatt’s industry-leading, integrated legal and consulting approach makes us a natural partner to support this exciting new program with the prestigious NYU, which will provide real-world perspectives across almost all corners of the industry,” said Donna L. Wilson, CEO and Managing Partner at Manatt. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with NYU to prepare the next generation of healthcare leaders as they navigate and innovate the critical imperatives that are driving our healthcare system and advancing health equity.”

“With its deep roster of leading professionals in healthcare, Manatt brings invaluable expertise to the field, and we are very pleased to be collaborating with them in our MS HLS program,” said NYU Law Dean Trevor Morrison.

“NYU is collaborating with Manatt to combine the rigor of top academic institutions with the strategic mindset of a leading professional firm in the health sector,” said NYU Law Professor of Practice Charles Klippel, co-faculty director of the MS HLS program. “This combination of legal excellence, public policy acumen, and business savvy will prepare leaders to thrive in the rapidly evolving health industry of the future.”

“As a graduate school of public service with programs in health policy and management, NYU Wagner is pleased to partner with Manatt and NYU Law to prepare students to make a positive and lasting impact in the healthcare sector,” said Sherry Glied, Dean and Professor of Public Service, NYU Wagner.

As part of the broader MS HLS program, Manatt will be offering the 16-week Health Law and Regulation course that will explore the legal and associated operational and ethical issues healthcare professionals encounter in the U.S. healthcare system. This class will be led each week by various Manatt Health lawyers and consultants who hail from all corners of the industry—including the public and private sectors—as well as professionals from former hospital CEOs to the former deputy administrator at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and director of the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services. Students will analyze and explore industry-defining topics by engaging in interactive discussions and informative research. Students will also explore how healthcare regulation may help or hinder three major health policy goals: increasing access to, reducing the cost of, and improving quality in healthcare.

“Healthcare today is like a Rubik’s Cube—its aspects seemingly impossible to align,” said Manatt Health Leader Bill Bernstein. “To imagine a future that isn’t bound by conflicting financial incentives and regulatory schemes, tomorrow’s leaders must not only study the past but master the strategy, law, policy, and technology that will enable them to innovate a different path.”

As a first look at some of the key topics that will be covered in the groundbreaking MS HLS program, Manatt, NYU School of Law, and NYU Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service will host a webinar titled “Levers of Change: Remapping the Health Care Landscape” on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. During this session, a panel of thought leaders—many of whom will lead Health Law and Regulation course discussions—will review how the Biden administration is working to reimagine our healthcare system and look ahead at how new policies, programs and priorities could impact healthcare stakeholders.

The MS HLS program is currently accepting applications from experienced professionals. For more details on course offerings, faculty members and admissions, visit the program’s website or contact mshls@nyu.edu.

NYU School of Law is proud to participate in the Yellow Ribbon program. To learn more about the program, please visit the NYU School of Law website here.

