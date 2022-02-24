Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Selects TipBrightly and TipYo to Provide Mobile Tipping Solutions

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) today announced preferred partnerships with TipBrightly and TipYo to provide member hotels access to innovative cashless tipping solutions. These new partnerships will bring a host of benefits to Curator members, including allowing staff to receive tips more quickly, providing a fast and cashless tipping option to guests, and increasing employee morale.

“During this time when hotels are working so hard to hire and retain quality staff members, we believe that recognizing and rewarding exceptional service is more important than ever,” said Austin Segal, Curator’s Vice President. “We’re looking forward to partnering with TipBrightly and TipYo to provide our members with a contactless and cashless tipping solution for both guests and staff.”

TipBrightly

TipBrightly is an award-winning platform that optimizes existing mobile payments technology to allow guests to scan the unique QR code service staff members provide and send tips fast and seamlessly—during or after their stay. Payments are processed securely via Stripe and deposited into the employee’s bank account the next day following service. Guests can also leave a comment with their tip, increasing employee morale and encouraging positive dialogue between managers and staff. A receipt is instantly generated, making it easier for business travelers to submit tips for reimbursement.

“TipBrightly is very proud to partner with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection to offer a solution that does not view tipping as a transaction, but a cycle of appreciation that we can enable through our technology,” said Elle Rustique, CEO of TipBrightly. “At its core, I believe tipping should be fueled by awareness, appreciation, and recognition for the service being provided. We’re confident that TipBrightly’s cashless tipping experience will help employees feel valued—and everyone, regardless of their job, deserves that experience.”

TipYo

TipYo is a mobile tipping platform that was created to ensure travelers could continue expressing their gratitude to service staff in today’s cashless economy. TipYo integrates seamlessly with member hotels’ payment systems and offers multiple tip acceptance channels, including web, mobile app, or a hotel app integration. Guests can access these channels by downloading the app, following a link, or scanning a QR code. 100% of the tip goes to the employee and there is never a fee to guests.

“With over 20 years of notable experience in mobile payments, our team created TipYo to meet guest expectations for contactless payments,” said Brian Walsh, Founder of TipYo. “TipYo platform results reflect an average tip of $11, clearly boosting employee take home pay. I am honored that TipYo has been selected as a preferred vendor by Curator Hotel & Resort Collection, and I look forward to working with their incredible collection of independent lifestyle hotels to provide a cashless tipping solution.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the platform to come together and tap into cost saving agreements, new products, services and technologies, and benchmarking reports while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About TipBrightly

An award-winning solution, TipBrightly has been recognized by Skift, the New York Times, Nasdaq, and Hospitality Technology for its innovative way of helping hotel guests without cash leave a tip by using their phones—making the experience of expressing appreciation fast, easy, and hassle-free. Purpose-built for the hotel and hospitality industry, TipBrightly is a three-way platform that offers businesses and their employees a comprehensive system for collecting, disbursing, and tracking tips. For the first time, guests can use Apple Pay or Google Pay and receive a receipt for a tip.

Unlike mobile payment apps like Venmo and CashApp, TipBrightly adds value and functionality to the tipping process, integrating digital tipping, instant real-time guest feedback, and business intelligence. TipBrightly also does not require the guest to download a mobile app or register for an account. Tips are also anonymous, preserving the discreet and optional nature of tipping in hotels. TipBrightly takes a personalized approach to implementation, offering customization of the feedback requested and alignment to the hotel’s branding, whether independent or that of a global chain. For more information, visit https://tipbrightly.com.

About TipYo

TipYo is a full-service Mobile Tipping solution designed for the hospitality industry. We partner with hospitality companies to ensure travelers can express their gratitude to service staff in our cashless economy. Available at hotels across the country, guests are using TipYo to tip hardworking hospitality employees with a few taps on their phones. TipYo is the safest and most convenient way for guests to securely tip in times where social distancing is the norm and cash usage is declining.

Guests who want to tip will never again be met with what Bloomberg news called the “universal travel faux-pas”: not having cash in your pocket when you want to tip. Guests are consistently generous, and with TipYo, their tip amount doesn’t depend on what bills they have in their wallet. Furthermore, 100% of the tip goes to the employee, boosting their take home pay. Our high tip average of $11 exceeds cash-only tip averages. TipYo is an affordable human resource benefit that helps hire and retain employees. Our solution is tailored to meet the needs of our hotel partners through our guest interfaces (app, web version, or hotel partner app Integration), QR codes, extensive reporting, marketing support, tip matching, and more! For more information, visit www.tipyo.net.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,200 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.