Alkaline88 Partners With Source1 Purchasing for Account Acquisition in Foodservice, Lodging, and Healthcare

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage® company, has partnered with Source1 Purchasing, a leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement, to offer Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® to Source1’s extensive network of clients. These clients include many hospitality management companies, hotels, resorts, casinos, fairs and festivals, colleges and universities, and more.

“Source1 is a multiple-award-winning industry leader with a strong reputation and an extensive network of hospitality partners,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “They are a perfect partner to help Alkaline88® grow in the multi-billion-dollar hospitality channel. Their industry experience and innovative purchasing platform offers ease of access to our line of Deliciously Smooth™ water to thousands of their hospitality clients.

“Out-of-home consumption of bottled water accounts for only a small percentage of all units sold but, due to premium price points, an estimated 8.5 billion dollars’ worth of water was sold in the foodservice channel in 2020. Our distribution model, which has helped us grow to be the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, makes us better suited than most of our competitors to service clients in this channel. As alkaline water continues to grow as a category, it has been underrepresented in foodservice/hospitality. There is huge upside for the company in the channel and Source1 is a great partner to help us grow there.”

“Source1 Purchasing is pleased to partner with Alkaline88 as they make headway into the hospitality channel. Consumer demand for premium alkaline water continues to rise,” said Source1 President Sarah Davie. “Our new partnership with Akaline88 will give venues around the country the opportunity to meet that demand.”

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is the Clean Beverage® company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share. Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked “Clean Beverage” label. In 2021, The Alkaline Water Company was pleased to welcome Shaquille O’Neal to its board of advisors and to serve as the celebrity brand ambassador for the Alkaline88® and A88 Infused™ brands.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Source1

Source1 is a leading data and technology company for hospitality procurement that provides innovative procurement-based solutions, supply chain management options, and strategic supply chain management services to operators within the lodging and hospitality segments. As a member of the Buyers Edge Platform, Source1 supports the hospitality industry by providing access to nationally contracted pricing, dedicated account management, integrated data and technology solutions, and specialized programs and tools that create significant value and savings potential. To learn more, visit Source1Purchasing.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that Source1 Purchasing is a perfect partner to help Alkaline88® grow in the multi-billion-dollar hospitality channel; that the Company’s distribution model makes the Company better suited than most of its competitors to service clients in the foodservice channel; that there is huge upside for the Company in the foodservice/hospitality channel and Source1 is a great partner to help the Company grow there; and that Source1 Purchasing’s new partnership with Akaline88 will give venues around the country the opportunity to meet the consumer demand for premium alkaline water.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.