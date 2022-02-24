AmerisourceBergen Adds Freight Management Capabilities Powered by TRIOSE, Inc. for Hospital & Health System Customers

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, global healthcare company AmerisourceBergen announced the addition of TRIOSE’s freight management capabilities to its suite of commercial solutions. TRIOSE strives to continually set the industry standard for supply chain logistics by providing world-class strategic solutions for hospitals, health systems, and health care networks. This offering will aim to help AmerisourceBergen’s provider customers more effectively manage their supply chain operations, gain visibility over costs, and, ultimately, realize more savings.

“With the uncertainties and changes brought on by the pandemic, hospitals and health systems need to be looking at their supply chain holistically, not just in small segments, to identify opportunities and areas for improvement,” said Matthew Wolf, Senior Vice President of Commercial Solutions at AmerisourceBergen. “The addition of TRIOSE’s full suite of supply chain solutions will give our provider customers the tools and support to streamline their operations and reduce costs.”

TRIOSE leverages innovative technology to provide visibility and actionable, measurable results that allow providers to put their patients first. Capabilities include:

Inbound freight management: A carrier-agnostic solution that provides more control over product deliveries through data, resources, and cost allocation support to make the right shipping choices.

A carrier-agnostic solution that provides more control over product deliveries through data, resources, and cost allocation support to make the right shipping choices. Fleet management services: A data and technology-driven approach to design custom solutions that reduce the time, cost, and manpower needed to keep fleets and couriers running smoothly.

A data and technology-driven approach to design custom solutions that reduce the time, cost, and manpower needed to keep fleets and couriers running smoothly. Final mile pharmacy delivery: Outbound shipping and real-time tracking for specialty prescriptions, white-glove support and services, and data analytics to identify opportunities for increased pharmacy profitability.

“As our logistics partner, TRIOSE was able to work with key suppliers and freight carriers, to facilitate bringing in enough water to meet the various needs of Houston Methodist during an ice storm that critically impacted and nearly immobilized our region,” said John A. Walters, Corporate Director of Supply Chain Logistics & Fleet Management at Houston Methodist. “Without that assistance, we may not have been able to provide this critical resource to our staff and most importantly, the patients we work so hard to serve.”

“As part of a health system, it is extremely difficult to get a grasp on all of our shipments and data coming in through various supply chains. AmerisourceBergen’s freight management solutions through TRIOSE takes the pain of this process away,” said Jason Cupp, Administrative Director of Materials Management, Marion Health. “They provide us critical services that help us control costs, track and pinpoint areas of improvement, and increase our overall efficiency. During the pandemic, these services have never been more valuable.”

“TRIOSE, as part of AmerisourceBergen, is focused on making a difference in healthcare. Offering efficient and cost-effective services to hospitals and health systems is more important than ever in today’s environment,” said Ira Tauber, President at TRIOSE. “We’re committed to innovating with each customer we serve to create the most effective solutions, backed by our trusted team of experts at every step of the journey.”

For more information on AmerisourceBergen’s freight management solutions through TRIOSE, visit https://amerisourcebergen.com/triose.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 42,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #8 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.

About TRIOSE, Inc.

For over 20 years, TRIOSE has helped health systems manage their supply chain operations and gain visibility over costs, returning time to serve patients. TRIOSE has a singular mission of making a difference in healthcare, allowing for deeper industry insights. TRIOSE has helped over 10,000 healthcare locations and continues to innovate with each one we serve. At TRIOSE, customers can rely on our team of experts to realize savings, so they can focus on what matters most, the patient. As an industry leader in Healthcare Supply Chain Logistics, TRIOSE has recently been honored with Vizient’s Purchased Services Supplier of the Year award; as a Philadelphia SmartCEO Circle of Excellence Award Winner; Vizient’s NOVAPLUS® Supplier of the Year award; American Heart Association’s Gold Level Workplace Health Achievement; Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Green Supply Chain Award in recognition of its environmentally sound practices and sustainable operations, and nine consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies. Learn more at https://triose.com.