Arlo Hotels Names Virtual Personal Training Platform FlexIt as Official Well + Fit Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexIt, the leader in virtual fitness solutions, announced its partnership with Arlo Hotels, an independent, experience-driven hotel brand emphasizing wellness and discovery in NYC and Miami Beach.

Dedicated to providing Virtual Personal Training and nutrition Wherever, Whenever®, FlexIt is helping Arlo Hotels guests stay accountable when it comes to their commitments to fitness. Courtesy of FlexIt and the partnership, guests who stay at any of the Arlo properties will have access to exclusive in-room workout content, such as yoga and Pilates sculpt, filmed with some of the world’s most elite trainers and special guests.

The FlexIt & Arlo partnership will bring a new suite of digital content designed specifically for Arlo Hotels’ rooms, requiring minimal space and zero equipment. Returning Arlo guests will be welcomed with different workouts when they come back to the hotels, with new workouts available every quarter; as well as lifetime access to the Arlo x FlexIt content even after they check out.

FlexIt and Arlo have already created multiple exciting events together, engaging with the fitness community in NYC at Arlo Midtown, and in Miami at Nautilus by Arlo during Art Basel, Miami Beach 2021. These breathtaking events have been hosted by FlexIt fitness experts, including FlexItPRO™ trainer Johanna Sapakie, who's worked with Jennifer Lopez and Miley Cyrus, bringing premium workouts to top tier locations. Arlo Midtown is also the location sponsor of the "Just FlexIt" podcast, hosted by Austin Cohen and Justin Turetsky in the penthouse suite.

"Our partnership with Arlo goes beyond exclusive workout content and regular events," said CEO and Founder of FlexIt Austin Cohen. "We're sharing a common mission of creating accessible, flexible, and empowering tools for people to feel like themselves, Wherever, Whenever®.

"We're proud to be offering FlexIt's high quality fitness services to our guests," said Kiara Horwitz, Arlo's Director of PR and Marketing. "Providing the best experience for our guests means working with the best wellness companies, and FlexIt not only shares our high standards, but our mission of creating exciting, comfortable experiences for people."

About FlexIt

FlexIt, the #1 Virtual Personal Training platform, facilitates live, on-demand, 1-on-1 personal training sessions with elite certified fitness and wellness professionals, Wherever, Whenever®. Powered by proprietary technology, FlexIt Inc. has been recognized by Men's Journal, Men’s Health, Runner’s World, and U.S. News and World Report as a leading fitness and personal training platform. FlexIt's mission is to empower consumers with flexible fitness experiences that accommodate their lifestyles and goals. With FlexIt, clients can book and take sessions directly on FlexIt’s website or app with customer features designed and optimized for personal training. FlexIt is designed for all experience levels from beginner to performance athlete and is the most customizable, portable, convenient fitness solution on the market for live attention and guidance from a fitness professional. FlexIt has teamed up with professional athletes like Terrell Owens, Carli Lloyd, Brook Lopez, and others to showcase its high-quality personal training and connectivity.

In addition to its hallmark Virtual Personal Training product, FlexIt offers Connected Training™, which enables trainers to design interactive, personalized workouts to complement consumers’ FlexIt fitness programming; FlexItPRO™, a premium invite-only platform, which allows users access to premium trainers usually exclusive to celebrities, professional athletes, and other A-list clientele; and FlexIt Nutrition™, which offers customized health products to ensure users follow a holistic wellness plan and achieve maximum results. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit FlexIt.fit.

About Arlo Hotels

Arlo Hotels is an independent, experience-driven hotel brand, a home base for explorers, and a launch pad for all things local. Easy style and friendly faces welcome guests into a community-driven environment, and intuitively-designed guestrooms provide peaceful places to rest up and recharge. Each location is a living room away from home, a desk while working on the road, and invites guests to travel their way, every day—with a few surprises along the way. The Arlo portfolio includes Arlo SoHo, Arlo NoMad and Arlo Midtown in New York City, and Nautilus by Arlo in Miami. The brand has more cities on the horizon, including a second location in Miami, Arlo Wynwood, opening Fall 2022. For news, updates, and a little wanderlust inspiration, follow @ArloHotels on Instagram, or visit www.arlohotels.com.