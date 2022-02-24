Active Minds and TimelyMD Team Up to Improve College Students’ Mental Health

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Active Minds and TimelyMD have joined forces to drive awareness of and promote resources that improve and support college students’ mental health.

Active Minds is the nation’s premier nonprofit organization supporting mental health awareness and education for young adults. TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for college and university students.

Their complementary missions intersect in higher education, where the urgency has never been greater to open up the conversation about mental health and create lasting change in the way mental health is talked about, cared for, and valued. In January, nine out of 10 college students said there is a full-blown campus mental health crisis.

Building upon years of collaboration and mutual support, Active Minds officially recognizes TimelyMD as a preferred provider for virtual health and well-being in higher education. The formalized alliance between Active Minds and TimelyMD includes:

Grants for student organizations – To further student-led advocacy and education efforts, TimelyMD will award grants to Active Minds chapters at 20 colleges and universities nationwide where both organizations already have a presence. Chapters will be announced soon.

– To further student-led advocacy and education efforts, TimelyMD will award grants to Active Minds chapters at 20 colleges and universities nationwide where both organizations already have a presence. Chapters will be announced soon. Student-driven awareness – The grants will support student ambassador programs at each campus that generate visibility for and encourage the use of available campus mental health resources, including TimelyCare, TimelyMD’s 24/7 virtual care solution that is as easy and convenient as making a video or phone call.

– The grants will support student ambassador programs at each campus that generate visibility for and encourage the use of available campus mental health resources, including TimelyCare, TimelyMD’s 24/7 virtual care solution that is as easy and convenient as making a video or phone call. Message amplification – Better together, Active Minds and TimelyMD will cross-promote, amplify and collaborate on content, programming and allyship that shines a spotlight on student mental health.

“There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to mental health. What works for one person will not always work for another. But, what I've learned over my 20 years in the mental health field is that having access to secure, trusted services is key to improving mental health for everyone,” said Alison Malmon, founder and executive director of Active Minds. “That's why I'm so excited about our latest partnership with TimelyMD, which will give students across the country expanded access to their life-saving services – opening the door to better mental health for all.”

“Struggling college students are more likely to get help when their campus culture supports mental health issues. Given that most students will talk to their friends before using virtual care or in-person counseling, peer-to-peer advocacy and encouragement have never been more important,” said Luke Hejl, TimelyMD CEO and co-founder. “Together, Active Minds and TimelyMD are changing the conversation around mental health and empowering students to be well and thrive.”

About Active Minds

Active Minds is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization promoting mental health awareness and education for young adults. Active Minds has a presence at more than 1,000 campuses, schools, communities, and workplaces nationwide, and is powered by a robust Chapter Network, the nationally acclaimed Send Silence Packing® exhibit, inspiring Active Minds Speakers, and our tailored Active Minds @Work initiative. The organization is dedicated to ending the silence and changing the culture around mental health for everyone.

About TimelyMD

TimelyMD is the leading virtual health and well-being solution for higher education. Its mission is to improve the well-being of college students by making virtual medical and mental health care accessible anytime, anywhere. TimelyMD’s virtual care platform, TimelyCare, includes a range of services, including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, and digital content such as yoga, meditation and grief support. Visit timely.md to learn how TimelyMD is inspiring the digital transformation of campus health and the future of student care.