Droga5 Expands, Opens New Office in São Paulo, Brazil

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the expansion of Droga5 — part of Accenture Interactive — into Brazil in response to market and client demand for its signature creativity, brand thinking and proven ability to lead brands into the future.

Based in São Paulo, the agency will offer clients access to its world-class creativity, reinforced by a combination of leading brand and engagement strategy, coupled with the full breadth and depth of Accenture Interactive’s creative, design, technology, commerce, data and experience transformation capabilities. The arrival of Droga5 São Paulo will also help clients further power their ability to deliver the best brand experiences that can only be offered by Droga5 with Accenture Interactive.

“At Accenture Interactive, we are on a mission to build impactful work that marries the world’s best-in-class creativity and technology. And Droga5’s expansion into Brazil is key to pushing our creative values and standards,” said Neil Heymann, Global Chief Creative Officer of Accenture Interactive. “With so much exciting talent in Brazil, we’re looking forward to adding even more richness and energy to our creative excellence, as well as giving our clients access to fresh perspectives.”

Droga5 São Paulo will be led by top local creative talent and long-serving leaders who represent the best of Droga5’s creative culture. Renato Zandoná will lead Droga5 São Paulo as its Chief Creative Officer after serving as Executive Creative Director and one of the first employees at AKQA São Paulo, where his work and leadership helped the agency become the most awarded in Latin America at Cannes Lions 2019.

The Droga5 São Paulo leadership is rounded out by Head of Strategy Nick Maschmeyer, former brand strategy lead for some of Droga5 New York’s most award-winning work and brands, including The New York Times, JPMorgan Chase and Newcastle Brown Ale. Stefane Rosa, who joined Droga5 New York in 2021 after spending over six years at creative agency DAVID, will also assume the role of General Manager. Named a 2020 Rising Star of Madison Avenue by Business Insider , Rosa has worked on global brands such as Coca-Cola, Budweiser and Burger King, among others.

“As business leaders are seeking innovative means of defining the experience of a brand, Droga5 São Paulo is perfectly positioned to deliver breakthrough creativity coupled with systems designed to yield influence for the Brazilian market and beyond,” said Susie Nam, CEO of the Americas, Droga5. “In pairing the Brazilian creative firepower of Zandoná with veteran Droga5 leadership in Nick and Stefane, we endeavor to meet Brazil’s cultural and business ambitions with firm footing.”

The agency has already added Netflix as one of its inaugural clients and is partnering with NGO Gerando Falcões. The NGO is an ecosystem of social development that works in a network to deliver education, economic development, and citizenship services in favela territories.

Recognized for its world-class marketing transformation, product innovation and commerce and experience transformation capabilities, Accenture Interactive most recently acquired Experity, a São Paulo-based cloud-based customer experience and commerce solutions. In 2015, Accenture Interactive acquired the Brazilian independent digital agency AD Dialetto, and in 2018 added content marketing agency New Content.

“It is well known that Brazil is a limitless vessel of creativity and innovation,” said Cristiano Dencker, Accenture Interactive lead for Latin America. “Accenture Interactive has been committed to bringing best-in-class expertise, technology, capabilities and solutions to our clients. Bringing Droga5’s creative excellence to this market will add great value to our clients as they look to create sustained business growth, by connecting to today’s consumers in ways relevant to their lives.”

