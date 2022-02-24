Foundation 45 Mitsubishi Named Carfax Top-Rated Dealer

Foundation 45 Mitsubishi in Spring, TX. is being recognized in the third annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Program. foundation 45 Mitsubishi was rated 5 stars for sales and 4.5 stars for service; with an overall rating of 4.5 stars. This elite group of dealers is being celebrated for their exceptional customer service. (Photo: Business Wire)

Foundation 45 Mitsubishi in Spring, TX. is being recognized in the third annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Program. foundation 45 Mitsubishi was rated 5 stars for sales and 4.5 stars for service; with an overall rating of 4.5 stars. This elite group of dealers is being celebrated for their exceptional customer service. (Photo: Business Wire)

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foundation 45 Mitsubishi is being recognized in the third annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Program. Foundation 45 Mitsubishi was rated 5 stars for sales and 4.5 stars for service; with an overall rating of 4.5 stars. This elite group of dealers is being celebrated for their exceptional customer service.

“CARFAX has nearly 3.3 million verified customer ratings and reviews,” said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. “This isn’t an ‘everyone gets a trophy situation’; we are recognizing truly the best of the best when it comes to remarkable service and customer care. These dealers were selected based solely on verified reviews from their actual customers.”

“As a new dealership in the area, it’s humbling to know that the people in our community are satisfied with our service here at Foundation 45 Mitsubishi. Our entire team works hard to provide best-in-class service, and we’re so honored to be rewarded for what we love doing,” said Juan Martinez, General Manager.

Real customer service comes down to the things that cannot be bought or measured, Foundation 45 Mitsubishi has consistently gone above and beyond for their customers. The google reviews for the dealership shows multiple examples of the team going the extra mile. “I must say this has been the best care and customer service I've received at a dealership & service business. Every staff member I interacted with was friendly, very knowledgeable and eager to meet my needs. I appreciate all the efforts in making the process so easy. Highly recommended,” said PJ, a happy customer.

You can look for Foundation 45 Mitsubishi’s 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer recognition on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide to their customers.

About Foundation 45 Mitsubishi

Foundation 45 Mitsubishi, currently the #1 sales satisfaction dealer in the district, happily serves customers within their community with the highest quality of new and used vehicles. Foundation’s mission is to exceed customers' and employees' expectations and maintain lifetime loyalty. Find more information on their website www.foundation45mitsubishi.com or follow their facebook page for up-to-date promotions, events, and giveaways.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world’s largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.