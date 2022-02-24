Altoida Announces Partnership with Click Therapeutics to Power Clinical Trials with Digital Cognitive Assessment

WASHINGTON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altoida, Inc. an artificial intelligence (AI) company pioneering next-generation neurological disease diagnostics, announced today a partnership with Click Therapeutics, a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, to bring more sensitive measures of cognition into their digital therapeutics research. The partnership will enable Altoida to power clinical trials for Click Therapeutics and their pipeline more broadly.

Altoida’s technology will be leveraged as a measure of cognition across multiple clinical trials, providing critical learnings into components of conditions. Click’s proprietary mobile-first platform enables rapid development of highly engaging, clinically validated treatments to drive positive outcomes for patients independently or in combination with approved pharmaceutical therapy options. Its products work by combining clinical and engagement sciences to stimulate and modulate targeted brain processes, delivering novel, holistic digital interventions to disrupt specific thought patterns, emotions and behaviors and establish new neural connections and activity for durable and lasting results.

“Partnering with Altoida allows us to leverage their AI-driven augmented reality technology to help us better understand baseline measures of cognition and how it affects patient outcomes,” said Shaheen Lakhan, MD, PhD, FAAN, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Click Therapeutics. “Altoida’s proprietary digital cognitive assessment uses augmented reality (AR) to simulate real-world activities of daily living, which can be completed on a smartphone or tablet under 10 minutes, which we believe will accelerate insights into individual’s patterns of disease.”

“We’re excited to announce this partnership with Click Therapeutics, a leader in prescription digital therapeutics,” said Travis Bond, CEO of Altoida. “Through this partnership, Altoida and Click Therapeutics will be the first to scale the development of cognitive biomarkers using augmented reality across a number of CNS clinical trials to give patients insight into their brain health and provide a better and earlier understanding of how cognition affects CNS disorders.”

About Altoida, Inc.

Altoida, Inc is creating a new gold standard in brain health with Precision Neurology. Our innovative approach combines novel digital biomarkers (dBM) with immersive augmented reality (AR) and powerful artificial intelligence (AI). The result is our validated device and platform built on more than twenty years of cutting-edge scientific research. Our products are backed by peer-reviewed publications and multinational clinical trials, and are built by our expert team of scientists, clinicians and engineers. Altoida, Inc. is funded by M-Ventures, Eisai Innovation, Hikma Ventures, GreySky Venture Partners, FYRFLY, Alpana Ventures and VI Partners. For more on Altoida, please visit www.altoida.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has recently entered a pivotal, fully remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in up to 540 adults. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including MDD, Schizophrenia, Migraine, Chronic Pain, Atopic Dermatitis, Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Obesity and more.

For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.