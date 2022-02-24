The City of Denton Partners with InvoiceCloud to Launch New Online Payment System for Utility Customers

DENTON, Texas & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Denton, TX, has partnered with InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online billing and payments, to launch an enhanced digital payment portal for 140,000 Denton residents and utility customers. The new payment portal, powered by InvoiceCloud and integrated with Harris NorthStar, launched on February 17.

By implementing InvoiceCloud, Denton now offers customers the option to pay utility bills via phone, text, GooglePay, ApplePay, PayPal, or Venmo. The new InvoiceCloud system also has a shopping cart feature, which will allow Denton residents who own multiple properties to pay multiple bills at once. Additionally, with InvoiceCloud’s system, phone numbers are stored in a secure way so residents don’t have to revalidate information every time they make a payment via text or phone.

With a customer base that has grown by about 5% every year, Denton city administrators anticipate that InvoiceCloud’s easy-to-use self-service options will prove useful for customers and limit the time City employees spend processing payments. Additionally, the City chose InvoiceCloud’s user-friendly bill payment and management system with the intent to further drive adoption of paperless billing services. Currently, only 30% of Denton customers are enrolled in paperless billing. Denton’s diverse population, including college students, was also a mitigating factor in implementing a solution that accepts a wide range of digital payment options.

“InvoiceCloud’s payment portal offers a lot of new exciting features that uniquely fit the needs of our customers,” said Denton Customer Service Manager Christa Foster. “We’re also excited about InvoiceCloud’s seamless integration with Harris NorthStar and SilverBlaze—we’ve experienced a lot of friction with our past online billing solutions, and have been really impressed by the improved experience InvoiceCloud provides for both our customers and our employees.”

Denton utility customers who wish to register for online bill payment and other convenient payment options and scheduling features can visit here. Denton will continue to absorb the online payment convenience fee for customers.

