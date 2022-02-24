Vylla Title Creates Strategic Partnership with eXp Commercial

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vylla Title, one of the nation’s leading full-service title and settlement providers, continues to accelerate its evolution from a provider of residential title services into a company that is uniquely positioned to provide nationwide commercial title services to investors, real estate brokerages, lenders and law firms. Recently, Vylla Title entered into a strategic partnership with eXp Commercial to provide national title and settlement services.

“We are excited to be an eXp Partner of eXp Commercial,” said Tom Huddleston, EVP and Head of Vylla Title. “We feel this is just the beginning of a strategic partnership and expect to grow and strengthen the relationship during the coming years.”

eXp Commercial sought out Vylla Title because of its extensive use of such advanced technology as robotic process automation and machine learning, which has automated and accelerated key parts of title transactions while simultaneously allowing Vylla Title’s industry professionals to concentrate on providing exceptional personalized service, decreased turn times and efficiency for customers. eXp Commercial also admired Vylla Title’s centralized operations model, which provides eXp Commercial agents with a single point of contact to handle their transactions from start to finish. The technology, customer service and centralized operations offered by Vylla Title are perfectly suited for a large, cloud-based brokerage like eXp Commercial.

Vylla Title’s next-gen in-house technology, industry experience, highly automated processes and unique industry partnerships enable swift and efficient title transactions, with many complex title issues resolved in hours, rather than days. Online quoting tools allow customers to instantly calculate the estimated costs and estimate revenue gains for a variety of real estate transactions. Vylla Title’s robust banking integrations facilitate instant disbursement to customer accounts upon funding approval. A recently released iOS mobile app for clients in California allows up-to-date monitoring of the progress of closing.

To support the partnership with eXp, Vylla Title recently created a digital office area in eXp World, a cloud-based app that allows eXp Commercial agents to communicate, host presentations and meet digitally. Vylla Title employees, represented in the space by digital avatars, staff it daily to assist eXp Commercial agents who have questions and overall title needs. Vylla Title also maintains a page in eXp Workplace, an application for companies to allow easy collaboration and communication between remote, nationwide employees. Vylla provides ongoing content, engages with and shares helpful information to eXp Commercial agents.

“Bringing residential-title-level workflow efficiencies to commercial title transactions for companies like eXp Commercial is an essential part of creating long-term customer relationships,” said Huddleston. “We look forward to providing Vylla Title’s superior transaction experience to eXp Commercial and its customers.”

For more information on Vylla Title products and services, please visit VyllaTitle.com, or call 888-375-1517 for residential services or 844-848-9618 for commercial services.

The Carrington Companies

Carrington is a holding company whose primary business of asset management includes single-family mortgages and real estate transactions. Collectively, the businesses are vertically and horizontally integrated, and provide a broad range of real estate services encompassing nearly all aspects of single family residential real estate transactions in the United States. To read more visit: www.carringtonhc.com.

Through its collective associates made up of Carrington leaders and employees, the company’s nonprofit organization, Carrington Charitable Foundation, contributes to the community through causes that reflect the interests of Carrington Associates. For more information about Carrington Charitable Foundation, and the organizations and programs it supports through specific fundraising efforts, please visit: carringtoncf.org.

The use of the word or term “partner” or “partners” in this release does not indicate or imply the existence of any partnership or agency relationship or any legal or fiduciary relationship of any kind between Vylla Title and any other company or that such company is an affiliate of Vylla Title in any way. Vylla Title makes no representations, commitments or agreements on behalf of eXp World Holdings, Inc., or any of its affiliates.