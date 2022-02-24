CORRECTING and REPLACING Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. to Acquire Computer Protection Technology

WARRENDALE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC POWER PRODUCTS, INC. TO ACQUIRE COMPUTER PROTECTION TECHNOLOGY

Further strengthening Mitsubishi Electric’s service capabilities in the critical power industry

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc., (MEPPI) today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Computer Protection Technology (CPT). CPT is a leading critical power service and solutions provider in the Southern California region.

North American demand for critical power equipment and services is escalating rapidly as businesses pursue digital initiatives employing cloud, mobile, edge computing, internet of things, and big data analytics. Both MEPPI and CPT have a long history of successfully satisfying these demands for continuous reliable power and services that maximize customer uptime. As a trusted provider of critical power services and solutions, CPT has built a strong and loyal customer base throughout Southern California and Nevada. Together, the acquisition will provide value to mission critical customers by providing highly reliable, customized, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems backed by exceptional service support and excellent customer care.

“MEPPI is very impressed with CPT’s experience, professionalism, and strong commitment to their customers. We are confident that this alliance will strengthen our collective service capabilities and increase the value that we bring to our customers as an experienced and trusted supplier of critical power equipment and services,” said Tricia Breeger, General Manager of MEPPI’s Uninterruptible Power Supplies Division.

“I am excited about this opportunity for the CPT team of employees. Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. shares a similar vision of providing exceptional client experiences, and we have like-minded cultures. Mitsubishi Electric has been a great partner of CPT’s for over 25 years, and I am confident we will achieve even greater success together after the acquisition. CPT clients and partners will continue to receive exceptional service and product offerings, and we expect this acquisition will create even more value for these partners,” said Michael Murphy, President of CPT.

The acquisition is expected to close in the next 60 days. Upon close, CPT will become a part of Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

About Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Headquartered in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) is a U.S. affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation serving the North American power systems, data center, rail transportation, and large visual display markets. MEPPI products include gas circuit breakers, vacuum circuit breakers, power transformers, gas-insulated substations, FACTS, high voltage DC systems, battery energy storage systems, electric generators, nuclear power plant control systems, uninterruptible power supplies, rail transportation equipment, rail signaling systems, and high-definition LED displays. Information on MEPPI’s complete line of products and services can be found at www.MEPPI.com.

About Computer Protection Technology

Computer Protection Technology (CPT) was formed in 1986 in Southern California with field service offices located throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and surrounding counties. CPT is driven to provide personal, honest and reliable Power Protection services. CPT’s commitment to their customers has led to steady, manageable growth over the years. CPT is now viewed as the dominant Critical Power Service Organization in the Region. For more information, visit www.cptups.com.