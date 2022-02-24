United Soccer League and Shift4 Announce Strategic Partnership

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The United Soccer League (USL) today announced that it has selected Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, as the league’s Official Payment Solutions Partner. The multi-year partnership marks the first league-wide agreement for Shift4, whose services will be implemented across the USL’s entire footprint.

The multi-faceted partnership will deliver a streamlined omnichannel payment experience for fans. Shift4 will provide an end-to-end commerce solution for the league, including mobile ordering, stadium point-of-sale, payment processing, and eCommerce through its Shift4Shop platform. Additionally, Shift4 will seamlessly integrate their payment ecosystem with USL third-party vendors.

“We could not be more excited to announce this partnership with Shift4,” said USL COO & Chief Real Estate Officer, Justin Papadakis. “As the USL continues to grow and reach more communities across the country, we are thrilled to integrate Shift4’s portfolio of solutions and services with our clubs to enhance the fan experience. It’s an exciting time in our history, as we continue to invest in growing the women’s game, expand to nearly 80 professional teams over the next three years, and continue to add to our portfolio of first-class stadiums by opening 25-30 new venues in the same timeframe. By aligning with Shift4 in this strategic partnership, they will help further enhance our ecosystem as we move into this new chapter of the USL.”

“We are thrilled to partner with such an impressive organization and redefine the commerce experience for the league’s fans,” said Shift4 Chief Commercial Officer Michael Isaacman. “This is Shift4’s first league-wide partnership agreement, which makes it especially exciting for us. The USL has ambitious expansion plans, and we look forward to supporting them as they grow.”

In addition to the strategic partnership, Shift4 will serve as the presenting partner of the USL Inspirational Business of the Year Award. New in 2022, the award is aimed to recognize and celebrate local businesses within USL markets that are making a difference in their communities.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.

About United Soccer League

The United Soccer League (USL) is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America, possessing more than a decade of experience in bringing the world’s game to communities across the United States and Canada. Overseeing the USL Championship (USSF Division II), USL League One (USSF Division III), and USL League Two (Pre-Professional), the organization is built on a proven and recognized model in international football and counts more than 125 clubs in its membership. To learn more, visit www.uslsoccer.com.