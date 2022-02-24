Olay Body Unveils New Fearless Artist Series to Elevate Stories of Women of Color in Art and Science

Olay Body is launching the Fearless Artist Series, a new collection of body washes that feature bottle artwork designed by African American artist, Avery Williamson, and formulas specially crafted by a diverse team of women. (Photo: Business Wire)

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olay Body is launching the Fearless Artist Series, a new collection of body washes that feature bottle artwork designed by African American artist, Avery Williamson, and formulas specially crafted by a diverse team of women. The Fearless Artist Series is part of Olay Body’s ongoing commitment to elevate stories of women of color in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), while also increasing representation and visibility of products designed for women of color.

Women, and especially multicultural women, are drastically underrepresented in the arts. To help increase visibility of women of color artists on a national scale, Olay Body partnered with Williamson as not only the brand’s inaugural fearless artist but also the designer of the vibrant artwork adorning the three bottles in this new limited-edition collection. The brand is committed to continuing to introduce and spotlight additional multicultural female artists in future editions of the Fearless Artist Series.

“I’m excited to be a part of Olay Body’s Fearless Artist Series collection. As an artist, it’s thrilling to put forth art into the world and to complement a physical experience with a visual expression,” said Avery Williamson. “As a Black artist, I celebrate and explore the narratives of Black women, and I’m incredibly proud to bring this expression to a greater audience with my designs for this series.”

“We are thrilled to team up with Avery and leading women of color in art and science on the creation of our Fearless Artist Series collection,” said Selina Phillips, Senior Brand Director for Olay Body. “From formulation to packaging, these women lent their expertise and voices to create an incredible collection that speaks to the fearlessness of women of color from the inside out.”

Crafted by Olay skin experts and backed by more than 65 years of skin science, Olay Body supports women with body care products that help them feel fearless in their skin. The body washes in this new collection feature scents and ingredients that delight multicultural consumers, and the products deliver skin benefits that we know multicultural women seek.

The new Fearless Artist Series collection includes three new body washes with hydrating formulas:

Nourishes for Glowing Skin - made with Cocoa Butter and notes of Manuka Honey, this body wash leaves your skin glowing and radiant.

- made with Cocoa Butter and notes of Manuka Honey, this body wash leaves your skin glowing and radiant. Restores Soft Silky Skin - made with Aloe and notes of Chamomile, this body wash leaves your skin feeling smooth and soft.

- made with Aloe and notes of Chamomile, this body wash leaves your skin feeling smooth and soft. Balances & Evens Skin - made with Vitamin C and notes of Apple Cider Vinegar, this body wash hydrates to balance skin.

Made with Olay Body’s proprietary Vitamin B3 Complex and petrolatum, the #1 dermatologist-recommended moisturizing ingredient, Olay’s Fearless Artist Series body washes deeply hydrate to replenish skin’s moisture barrier, quenching thirsty skin for long-lasting hydration.

The collection is now available in a 17.9 fl oz pump at retailers nationwide. Find out more about Avery Williamson and Olay’s Fearless Artist Series collection at www.olay.com/body/fearless-artist.

About Olay

Olay is a worldwide leader in skincare and has been trusted by women for over 65 years. Olay continues to hold to the philosophy it was founded on: to maintain a deep understanding of women's changing needs and offer products backed by superior science that meets those needs. Female consumers have come to expect this superior product performance from Olay, as it brings healthy looking, beautiful skin to more than 80 million women on five continents.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.