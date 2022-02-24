PayDent named preferred payment provider by Well Articulated Dental Studios

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PayDent announced today at the Chicago Dental Society’s Midwinter Meeting that it will be the preferred payment method at Well Articulated Dental Studios, a new line of dental offices in suburban Chicago, and that all dentists employed there will be participating PayDent providers.

PayDent is a new alternative to dental insurance that offers numerous benefits to both dental care providers and patients, including:

Eliminates all insurance hassles — there are no claims or rejections, and all procedures are covered;

Gives dentists fair compensation for the work they perform — the equivalent of a major dental insurance company’s premier in-network plan;

Offers patients fair pricing — 15% off the American Dental Association’s national average fees; and

Provides patients with a dental care savings account, enabling them to accumulate funds to pay for their dental treatments.

“Too often, patients won’t get dental treatments, even if they are in their best interest, because their insurance companies won’t cover them due to service limitations or insurance provisions,” said Dr. Kevin Patterson, a co-founder of PayDent. “But with PayDent, patients can get any treatments that they and their dentists think are best, because PayDent covers all dental care without limitations or provisions.”

Dr. Brian Caraba, the founder of Well Articulated Dental Studios, said that in addition to benefiting Well Articulated Studio’s patients, PayDent also will financially benefit his dental offices — as well as any practice that accepts it — because PayDent reimburses dental offices right away for the services they perform and expenses they incur, rather than making them wait weeks or months.

He also said PayDent will eliminate the time dental office personnel spend dealing with insurance. “With PayDent, our office staff will be able to focus on delivering the best quality dental care, rather than wasting time dealing with insurance,” said Caraba, who also is an investor and shareholder in PayDent. “We’re proud to be partnering for better care with PayDent.”

Theresa Narantic, practice management consultant for Well Articulated Dental Studios, said PayDent solves a longstanding problem for many patients who pay high premiums for their insurance without any assurance of which procedures their insurance company will cover. “Being a PayDent provider will enable our patients to get the care that they want and need, rather than being limited to what an insurance company will allow,” she said. “Instead of insurance companies telling patients what they can have, shouldn’t dentists be telling patients what they need? PayDent solves that issue.”

Unlike traditional insurance, PayDent covers every type of dental treatment — including routine, elective, specialty and cosmetic dentistry procedures — and it enables dentists and patients to determine the best, most appropriate treatment without any preapprovals.

In addition, dentists can opt out at any time. Other benefits of PayDent include:

No upfront costs or annual fees for dentists or patients;

No service limitations;

No lost contributions, unlike most health savings accounts;

No lost monthly premiums, unlike discount card plans; and

No loss of unused benefits.

PayDent operates on any web browser, and on iOS and Android mobile devices.

About PayDent

Co-founded in 2019 by Dr. Kevin Patterson, a Chicago-area dentist with more than three decades of practice experience, and Steve Valentor, a successful serial entrepreneur and engineer, PayDent is privately held and headquartered in Chicago.

For dental care providers, PayDent eliminates all the frustrations of insurance, including rejected insurance claims and service limitations. It also enables dentists to immediately request payment for services rendered and provide dental care without getting third-party approval or submitting narratives.

PayDent gives patients a structured way to save money to pay for any dental care they want or need. There are no annual minimum outlays; no surprise premium increases; no guessing if, or how much, insurance will pay for a procedure; and no lost deposits because they never expire.

About Well Articulated Dental Studios

Well Articulated Dental Studios was founded by Dr. Brian Caraba, a Chicagoland dentist with more than 25 years of practice experience. The first location is open in Arlington Heights, and the firm is planning to open additional offices soon, including its second location in Mt. Prospect. An experienced clinical instructor, Caraba is also the founder of Well Articulated: A Dental Podcast.

