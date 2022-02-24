With COVID Still Causing Problems in LaBelle Classrooms, and Throughout Florida, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

LABELLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enrollment is now open for the 2022-3 school year at the Digital Academy of Florida (DAOF), a program of the Hendry County School District.

At the career learning-focused school, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like information technology, digital design, business, and more. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

As a Stride Career Prep program, DAOF offers Career Pathways that include General Business, Digital Design, Computer Systems & Information Technology, Web Development and Health Science, each of which lead to potential Industry Certifications.

The school’s enrollment season comes at a time when more than 70% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the pandemic subsides.

“At DAOF, we believe every student can flourish when given the opportunity,” said Executive Director Clark Berry. “And now, more than ever, our teachers and staff strive to ensure every student has the support and resources they need to succeed—both inside and outside the classroom.”

In addition to career learning courses, students have access to a robust curriculum and attend live virtual classes taught by state-licensed teachers. Students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts, social studies, art and music, as well as a host of electives including world languages. Teachers regularly communicate with students and their families via email, phone and during one-on-one meetings.

An online public-school program, DAOF is available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose DAOF because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

Students and families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. More information on the school, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at DAOF.k12.com.

About Digital Academy of Florida

Digital Academy of Florida is a full-time public-school program serving students in grades K through 12. As part of the Hendry County District school system, DAOF is tuition-free and gives families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN). For more information about the school, visit DAOF.k12.com.