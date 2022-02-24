With COVID Still Causing Problems in Arizona Classrooms, It May Be Time for a Permanent Switch to Online School

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enrollment is now open for the 2022-23 school year at the Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) and the Insight School of Arizona (ISAZ), two full-time, online public schools serving students throughout the state.

At the career learning-focused schools, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business Management, Health and Human Services, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

The 2022-23 school enrollment season comes in the midst of yet another COVID surge nationwide, leaving parents scrambling for ideas. According to some reports, more parents than ever are looking at ongoing online options for their families.

“After safety, the one thing parents in Arizona want for their children in school is consistency. We’ve been doing this for over 10 years (AVZA first opened in August of 1995 and ISAZ opened in August of 2012) and have the staff, systems, and curriculum in place to keep your child moving forward, no matter what happens next,” said Charles Woods, Executive Director at AZVA and ISAZ.

In addition to career focused classes, staff at ISAZ can work with students and their families to help them overcome obstacles with a unique and highly supportive approach. And whether a student is behind on credits or needs to retake certain subjects, ISAZ’s credit recovery program is uniquely designed for that student's success.

An online public-school program, AZVA and ISAZ are available tuition-free to students in grades K-12 who reside anywhere in the state. Many families and students choose both schools because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and students seeking a bullying-free environment can balance a full academic course load along with extracurricular pursuits or medical needs.

AZVA and ISAZ are still accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more and how to enroll, visit AZVA and ISAZ, or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit https://insightaz.k12.com/