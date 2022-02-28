DRF Sportsbook to Launch First Retail Sportsbook at Lakeside Hotel & Casino

OSCEOLA, Iowa & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lakeside Hotel and Casino in Osceola, Iowa, announced today that its first fully owned sportsbook, DRF Sportsbook, will open on March 3, 2022. The new DRF Sportsbook is run by Lakeside’s sister company, the Daily Racing Form (“DRF”), a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to sports and horse racing enthusiasts in North America, and DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms.

The announcement comes after the recent launch of its first online sportsbook in Iowa (https://ia.drf.com/sports), as well as the launch of DRF Cash Grab, a rapidly growing, free-to-play mobile sports app. In addition to the online sportsbook, DRF Sports provides fans with exclusive, up-to-date sports betting stats, insights, and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues.

Daily Racing Form, DRF Bets™, DRF Sports, and DRF Cash Grab are part of Affinity Interactive, an omni-channel gaming industry leader with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, with nearly one million combined customers.

James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity Interactive, said, “ The opening of the DRF Sportsbook is a significant event for Affinity Interactive’s expanding platform. This opening advances our overall strategy towards becoming the prominent omni-channel gaming provider in the U.S.”

DRF Sportsbook will have a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. CT on March 3, 2022.

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™.

About DRF Bets™

DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest growing online and mobile wagering platforms, is the only top-rated betting solution fully integrated with exclusive data, analytics and expert picks. DRF Bets™ delivers a fully mobile-optimized solution for the modern horseplayer through innovative tools, one-click access to data and past performances, and live HD video.

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly one million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America’s fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com, www.DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and www.DRF.com/sports.

Affinity Interactive is a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, L.L.C., the private equity arm of Z Capital Group, L.L.C. ("ZCG") (www.zcg.com), a leading private markets asset manager.